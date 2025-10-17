Friday, October 17, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Shoppers Stop Q2 loss narrows to ₹20 crore, eyes festive demand boost

Shoppers Stop Q2 loss narrows to ₹20 crore, eyes festive demand boost

Shoppers Stop's consolidated net loss stood at ₹201.1 million ($2.29 million) for the quarter against a loss of ₹205.9 million a year earlier

Shoppers Stop

"We are stepping into a busy festive period, that and with the upcoming wedding season, I am confident the coming season should deliver strong results," Kavindra Mishra, MD and CEO at Shoppers Stop, said.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian department store Shoppers Stop posted a marginally narrower second-quarter loss on Friday and said it expects demand to rise during festivals.

Spending on beauty and premium fashion surges during India's October-December festive season, a crucial period that drives most retailers' annual sales. India's tax rate cuts aimed at boosting spending ahead of the wedding and festive season are also expected to help retailers.

"We are stepping into a busy festive period, that and with the upcoming wedding season, I am confident the coming season should deliver strong results," Kavindra Mishra, MD and CEO at Shoppers Stop, said.

The firm, which houses luxury labels like Armani Exchange and Michael Kors, is doubling down on high-growth categories such as beauty and premium apparel to tap into the country's rising base of affluent shoppers.

 

For the quarter ending September 30, sales from its premium beauty segment rose 22%, and comparable store sales were up 9.4% from a year ago.

Also Read

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop shares drop 5% post Q1 results; Here's what analysts say

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop trims Q1 loss to ₹15.74 crore, names new chairman

cough syrup

Highlights: Centre to force drugmakers to upgrade plants after fatal cough syrup crisis

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 21% to ₹574 crore

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED seizes ₹2,385 cr crypto, arrests OctaFX Ponzi scam mastermind in Spain

Its consolidated net loss stood at 201.1 million rupees ($2.29 million) for the quarter against a loss of 205.9 million rupees a year earlier.

The retailer's total revenue rose nearly 13% to 12.57 billion rupees.

Its shares closed flat at 519.35 rupees.

Peers Trent and Arvind Fashions have yet to report their earnings. Trent is due on November 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q2 company results

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy reports ₹477.62 cr loss in Q2

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,649 crore

YES BANK

SMBC rules out plans to raise stake in Yes Bank beyond current level

solar power

Top Indian solar products maker Waaree to expand in US despite trade probe

Storage tanks at a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. oil refinery in Mumbai

MEIL secures $225.5 mn project from Kuwait Oil Company for gas sweetening

Topics : Company News Shoppers Stop Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon