Home / Companies / News / AWL Agri Business sees 7% volume growth in January-March quarter

AWL Agri Business sees 7% volume growth in January-March quarter

The edible oil major saw its revenue rise 36 per cent in Q4 compared to last year

edible oil

AWL Agri Business has a reach of 50,000 rural towns through the addition of distributors, sub-distributors, and an expanded rural sales force.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AWL Agri Business (formerly known as Adani Wilmar), in its quarterly update, said it recorded volume growth of 7 per cent compared to last year in the January–March quarter. It added that it witnessed better growth in rural towns compared to urban markets, especially in the foods category, driven by expanded reach and market penetration.
 
The edible oil major saw its revenue rise 36 per cent in Q4 compared to last year.
 
“For the entire financial year, the company reported strong volume growth of 10 per cent year-on-year, with edible oils contributing a 10 per cent increase and food and FMCG sectors achieving a robust 28 per cent year-on-year growth,” the company said in its exchange filing.
 
 
It added that there had been a decline in the industry essentials business. The year ended with total revenue of about Rs 62,000 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year.
 
AWL Agri Business has a reach of 50,000 rural towns through the addition of distributors, sub-distributors, and an expanded rural sales force.

This is a tenfold increase over the last three years, as it had a reach of 5,000 rural towns in FY22.
 
“The company’s strategy to capture a fair share in under-indexed markets is yielding strong results. Specifically, the southern region experienced 25 per cent year-on-year growth in branded edible oils and foods in FY25, with the region’s share of overall branded sales surpassing 10 per cent,” it said in its update.
 
Its quick commerce sales volume saw strong growth, making it the best quarter in two years, with over 100 per cent year-on-year increase.
 
“This growth reflects our strategic focus on operational improvements—particularly in product assortment, availability, and promotions and advertisements—allowing us to tap into the rapidly expanding quick commerce channel. Modern trade channel growth was driven by an uptick in omni-channel sales,” it said.
 
Overall revenue from alternate channels—modern trade, e-commerce, quick commerce, and e-B2B—crossed Rs 3,600 crore in FY25.

