Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 4,000 cr share buyback at Rs 10,000 apiece

The board of two and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Monday approved a Rs 4,000 crore share buyback at Rs 10,000 apiece, which is at a premium of 43 per cent to the last closing price.

The company will be buying 4 million shares via the tender route, representing 1.41 per cent of Bajaj Auto’s outstanding shares. Promoters of the company will also be participating in the buyback. Currently, promoters hold a 54.94 per cent stake in the company.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Monday, 8 January 2024, has approved the proposal for the buy-back of up to 4,000,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by the Company (representing 1.41 per cent of the total number of Equity Shares of the Company) at a price of Rs 10,000 per equity share payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore," said Bajaj Auto in a regulatory filing.

On Monday, Bajaj Auto stock ended the day’s trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Rs 6985.7 apiece, up 0.25 per cent.

The company had purchased shares worth Rs 2,500 crore in July 2022 at Rs 4,600 apiece. Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj had told CNBC TV18 last week that the buyback would be far bigger this time.

The company generated over Rs 3,600 crore of free cash flow in the first half of the fiscal 2023-24, which is 1.6-times higher than in the first half of fiscal year 2022-23 (H1FY23). It now has Rs 17,326 crore of surplus funds in its balance sheet as of 30 September 2023 after the dividend distribution of Rs 4,000 crore during the quarter. Bajaj Auto's net worth as of 30 September 2023 was Rs 29,331 crore. As at the end of March 2023, the auto major's equity capital plus free reserves (retained earnings and general reserve) was Rs 24,494 crore.

The up to Rs 4,000-crore share buyback represents 16.33 per cent and 14.49 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the audited standalone financial statements and audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 March 2023, Bajaj Auto said.

Bajaj Auto stock has had a stellar 2023 – surging by around 90 per cent.

The company will report its third-quarter results on 24 January.

The auto major’s board has constituted a Buyback Committee for this purpose.

The Buyback is subject to the approval of the shareholders by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot. The record dates and other details will be announced later.