Elaborating on its expansion plans in the Indian car market, Citroen Brand CEO Thierry Koskas told Autocar India (AI) that so far, we have a small footprint in India with only 30 dealers, but that is going to change soon as Citroen is planning to double its dealership network with the launch of C3 Aircross. The CEO informed AI that the company will have 100 dealerships across India by the end of 2023.

The French carmaker Citroen has announced the global debut of its SUV C3 Aircross in India. The C3 Aircross will be Citroen's fourth model in India after it launched its C5 Aircross, C3 hatchback, and eC3. The latest in its line-up, C3 Aircross SUV, will likely be available in India in the second half of 2023. It is expected to bolster Citroen's offering in the country further.