Toyota Kirloskar sales dip 6% to 14,162 units owing to maintenance shutdown

The company said it undertook a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 24-28, 2023 for the upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Toyota

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its wholesales declined by 6 per cent to 14,162 units in April, owing to a week-long maintenance shutdown during the month.

The company had dispatched 15,086 units in the domestic market in April 2022.

The automaker also exported 1,348 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in April.

The company said it undertook a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 24-28, 2023 for the upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity and safety.

"The company is continuing to witness high demand as well as good enquiries, and needless to say we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.

The Hilux, Innova Hycross and the new Innova Crysta continue their phenomenal run, as strong demand continues, he added.

"Our SUV segment share also continues to be buoyant owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with segment leadership of the Fortuner and the Legender, which are consistently leading with over 82 per cent market share in Q1 of CY 2023," Sood stated.

The Vellfire and the Camry Hybrid are also steadily contributing to the company's sales, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Toyota Kirloskar Motor Car sales

First Published: May 01 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Toyota
2 min read

