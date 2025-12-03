Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Decision to write down AT1 bonds legally valid, Yes Bank admin tells SC

Decision to write down AT1 bonds legally valid, Yes Bank admin tells SC

Administrator argues 2020 write-off was valid under Basel III; court's ruling could force ₹8,400 crore repayment to bondholders

YES BANK

The write-down formed part of an RBI-led rescue plan that recapitalised the crisis-hit lender amid mounting bad loans and corporate governance failures.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The administrator of Yes Bank on Tuesday defended before the Supreme Court the bank's 2020 decision to write down the lender’s additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds, saying that the move was legally valid and essential for the bank’s survival. He argued that the write-down was authorised under the Basel III master circular, Clause 57 of the information memorandum, and Section 36AC of the Banking Regulation Act, which empowered him to take management decisions until a new board was constituted.
 
He further told the court that two triggers, namely the common equity tier (CET) ratio falling below the prescribed threshold and the bank reaching the point of non-viability, had justified the move.
 
 
The purpose of the write-down, he said, was to restore the bank’s CET ratio, protect its financial stability, and enable State Bank of India’s Rs 10,000-crore capital infusion under the reconstruction plan. According to him, the process of “reconstitution” was only complete once capital was infused and a new board assumed charge.
 
The petitioners, however, challenged the administrator’s authority, contending that he had exceeded his powers once the reconstruction scheme took effect. They argued that the final scheme did not explicitly permit the bond write-off and that the decision, implemented after March 13, 2020, lacked legal sanction. The court will continue hearing arguments on Thursday.
 
The apex court is hearing appeals filed by Yes Bank and the Reserve Bank of India against a 2023 Bombay High Court judgment that struck down the write-off of AT1 bonds worth about Rs 8,400 crore. The High Court had ruled in favour of bondholders, who claimed they were unfairly made to absorb losses before equity shareholders.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Divorced Muslim woman can reclaim wedding gifts from husband, rules SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC allows entry of pregnant woman from B'desh on humanitarian grounds

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM flags global tax risks from digitisation, new financial products

Supreme Court, SC

K-G gas dispute: SC to hear pleas of Reliance Industries, others in Feb

Supreme Court, SC

SC urges ECI to extend time for submitting forms for electoral rolls

 
The write-down formed part of an RBI-led rescue plan that recapitalised the crisis-hit lender amid mounting bad loans and corporate governance failures.
 
If the apex court upholds the High Court’s ruling, Yes Bank could be required to repay bondholders in full, with 9 per cent annual interest, significantly impacting its financials and future bank resolutions.
 
AT1 bonds, introduced under Basel III norms after the 2008 global financial crisis, are perpetual debt instruments that help banks augment their equity base and absorb losses during distress. Retail participation in such bonds was banned by Sebi following the Yes Bank episode.
 
The controversy erupted in March 2020 when the RBI superseded Yes Bank’s board, appointed Prashant Kumar as administrator, and approved the Rs 8,400-crore write-off as part of the reconstruction plan. Retail investors, who together held around Rs 300 crore in AT1 bonds, challenged the decision in the Bombay High Court.
 
In 2022, Sebi imposed a Rs 2-crore penalty on former CEO Rana Kapoor for allegedly mis-selling AT1 bonds to retail investors as “super FDs.” In contrast, the Madras High Court, in a separate plea filed by 63 Moons Technologies, had upheld the RBI’s authority to permit such write-downs.

More From This Section

banks, bank rate cuts, lending rates, deposits, savings, investment, schemes, shares, insurance

Yields on outstanding loans fall 4 bps in Oct; fresh loan yields up 14 bps

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Not losing sleep over it: CEA Nageswaran on rupee hitting record low

insolvency

S&P upgrades rating for India's insolvency regime as IBC lifts recoveries

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI December MPC meet begins: Repo rate, growth outlook, and more

Rupee

Rupee crosses 90-mark against USD in historic low amid trade deal impasse

Topics : YES Bank Supreme Court finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon