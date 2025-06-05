Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Memorial Centre ties up with Wipro GE to set up cancer research centre

Tata Memorial Centre ties up with Wipro GE to set up cancer research centre

With Wipro GE HealthCare, TMC aims to enhance clinical research and promote academic engagement to transform personalised cancer care for improved outcomes cancer care, says Tata Memorial Centre

Tata Memorial Hospital

The collaboration aims to strengthen clinical research and academic engagement activities with the establishment of a 'Joint Working Group' to determine key project areas and a collaboration roadmap for the next five years, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Memorial Centre has tied up with Wipro GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to establish a Cancer Research & Innovation Centre.

The collaboration aims to strengthen clinical research and academic engagement activities with the establishment of a 'Joint Working Group' to determine key project areas and a collaboration roadmap for the next five years, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) said in a statement.

"The government is adopting a strategic, policy-driven approach to fight cancer with the establishment of daycare centres, expansion of cancer care ecosystem, promoting cancer screenings and awareness programmes. However, early detection, equitable access and preventive care remain a challenge," Tata Memorial Hospital Director CS Pramesh stated.

 

With Wipro GE HealthCare, TMC aims to enhance clinical research and promote academic engagement to transform personalised cancer care for improved outcomes cancer care, he added.

"With this partnership, we strengthen our commitment to connect every step of cancer care right from discovery, diagnosis to treatment, integrating advanced imaging technologies and AI-led solutions in the care continuum," Wipro GE HealthCare South Asia President and CEO Chaitanya Sarawate said.

Also Read

health emergency kit, health kit

Robotic-assisted surgery steadily transforming gynaecological care: study

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Tata Memorial Hospital receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

RBI rate cut hopes lift Sensex, Nifty; banks and Reliance lead gains

Ministry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India

India eyes rare earth magnet incentives amid mounting supply concerns

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's, Alvotech to co-develop biosimilar of cancer drug Keytruda

In India, the estimated number of incidences of cancer cases was more than 14 lakhs in 2023, he added.

As per industry estimates, around 100 out of every 1 lakh people in India are diagnosed with cancer, and a report from the Cancer Registry Program states the incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 per cent in 2025 as compared to 2020.

Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre is a comprehensive cancer care centre under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium partners with PwC India for sustainability initiatives

PremiumCognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant wins two mega deals, eyes return to IT top four by 2027

coal mines

Environment friendly coal transportation grew by 34%, says Coal India

LIC

LIC appoints Ramakrishnan Chandar as new Chief Investment Officer

NALCO, NALCO logo

Nalco clarifies ₹30,000-cr smelter expansion plan on track, not deferred

Topics : Tata Memorial Hospital Wipro cancer healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon