Bandhan Bank announces launch of exclusive savings account for women 'Avni'

Bandhan Bank on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Avni’, a savings account exclusively for women.

Avni comes with a debit card that offers free airport lounge access, personal accident insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh, and lost card liability of Rs 3.5 lakh, among other offers. Avni also offers a 25 per cent discount on locker rentals and a 50 per cent discount on gold loan processing fees. Customers are required to maintain an average quarterly balance of Rs 25,000. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ratan Kumar Kesh, managing director and chief executive officer (interim), Bandhan Bank, said, “We owe a lot of the success of Bandhan Bank to our women customers. Bandhan was founded with the objective of empowering women. In the EEB (Emerging Entrepreneurs Business) vertical, the bank has supported 2 crore women entrepreneurs and given them the opportunity to earn their livelihoods and improve the lifestyle of their families. With this specially curated savings bank account, we want to further the endeavour towards women’s empowerment.”

The launch comes on the back of the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das asking banks to offer innovative products and service offerings, and leverage their branch networks to attract household financial savings as deposits.

More products from Bandhan, tailored to specific segments such as senior citizens, NRIs, and students, could be in the offing.

The bank also launched an enterprise-wide loyalty programme, Bandhan Bank Delights, where customers can earn reward points called Delight Points and use the accrued points for purchases.