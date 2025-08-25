BoM plans ₹2,000 crore equity issue; govt stake to fall below 75%

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is planning an equity offering of about Rs 2,000 crore to meet the regulatory requirement of public shareholding of 75 per cent by August 2026. This will be achieved by reducing the Government of India’s stake, which currently stands at just under 80 per cent.
“The bank has a board-approved capital-raising plan for FY25–26,” said managing director and chief executive officer Nidhu Saxena on the sidelines of the FICCI-IBA event. He added that the bank is exploring options regarding the mode and timing of the fundraise.
The options before the Pune-based lender include an offer for sale (OFS) of a portion of the government’s stake, or a fresh equity issuance.
Asked about the size of the offering, Saxena said, “We will work it out as per the current prices. To comply with the SEBI norm, even at the current price, around Rs 2,000 crore should suffice.” The stock closed 0.77 per cent lower at Rs 54.35 per share on the BSE on Monday.
In October 2024, the bank raised Rs 3,500 crore in equity share capital (including share premium) through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which reduced the government’s stake by seven percentage points to 79.6 per cent as of June 30, 2025.
As of June 2025, BoM’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.06 per cent, with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 15.62 per cent.