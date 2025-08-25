Monday, August 25, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BoM plans ₹2,000 crore equity issue; govt stake to fall below 75%

BoM plans ₹2,000 crore equity issue; govt stake to fall below 75%

Bank of Maharashtra will raise Rs 2,000 crore via equity issue by FY26 to meet SEBI's 75% public shareholding rule, reducing government stake from nearly 80%

Bank of Maharashtra logo

The options before the Pune-based lender include an offer for sale (OFS) of a portion of the government’s stake, or a fresh equity issuance. | Photo: X@mahabank

Anjali KumariAbhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is planning an equity offering of about Rs 2,000 crore to meet the regulatory requirement of public shareholding of 75 per cent by August 2026. This will be achieved by reducing the Government of India’s stake, which currently stands at just under 80 per cent. 
“The bank has a board-approved capital-raising plan for FY25–26,” said managing director and chief executive officer Nidhu Saxena on the sidelines of the FICCI-IBA event. He added that the bank is exploring options regarding the mode and timing of the fundraise.
 
The options before the Pune-based lender include an offer for sale (OFS) of a portion of the government’s stake, or a fresh equity issuance.
 
 
Asked about the size of the offering, Saxena said, “We will work it out as per the current prices. To comply with the SEBI norm, even at the current price, around Rs 2,000 crore should suffice.” The stock closed 0.77 per cent lower at Rs 54.35 per share on the BSE on Monday.
 
In October 2024, the bank raised Rs 3,500 crore in equity share capital (including share premium) through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which reduced the government’s stake by seven percentage points to 79.6 per cent as of June 30, 2025.
 
As of June 2025, BoM’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.06 per cent, with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 15.62 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Chandra Sekhar

DoT not contemplating any AGR relief to Vodafone Idea: MoS Telecom

cement, cement sector

JK Cement board approves ₹4,805 cr investment to add 7 MTPA capacity

Larsen & Toubro

L&T bets big on data centers, defence push; cautious on nuclear and thermal

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL eyes new refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹1K cr at Hyderabad project launch

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra Market news Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon