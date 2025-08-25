Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T bets big on data centers, defence push; cautious on nuclear and thermal

L&T bets big on data centers, defence push; cautious on nuclear and thermal

L&T is scaling its ₹2,200 crore data centre play, expanding defense and aerospace, while monitoring reforms in nuclear power and reviving its thermal portfolio

Larsen & Toubro

The company is positioning itself to benefit from the boom in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), as global firms expand technology operations in India | Photo: Shutterstock

Dev ChatterjeeVishal Chhabria Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) is deepening its presence in data centers, having invested around ₹2,200 crore with 32 megawatts already operational, including a 30 MW facility in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, one of the largest in India. The company plans to scale this to about 100 MW, tapping demand for third-party storage and cloud infrastructure.
 
“Most Indian companies have been storing data on premises. Now the option is to store on third-party data centers and use cloud services from Amazon, Google or Microsoft,” Chairman and Managing Director S.N. Subrahmanyan said in an interview on Sunday.
 
L&T has also entered GPU-based cloud services through a stake in E2E, an Indian startup working with US chipmaker NVIDIA. “We have two or three floors of a data center in Chennai with NVIDIA GPUs, providing cloud services to customers. It’s still a very nascent business, but we’ve put in close to ₹2,200 crore, and we’re backing it with strong leadership,” Subrahmanyan added.
 
 
Focus on Global Capability Centres
The company is positioning itself to benefit from the boom in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), as global firms expand technology operations in India. Subrahmanyan said many companies are now opting to build their own GCCs rather than rely on IT service providers.

“Sometimes we collaborate to help them set up a GCC, and over time, they may take it over or run it jointly with us. These are business models that are emerging, and we hope to capitalise on them,” he said.
 
Defense and aerospace at the core
Defense and aerospace remain central to L&T’s growth strategy, with the company rebranding its defense arm as “precision engineering” to reflect contributions to military and space programmes.
 
“We are in four broad areas,” Subrahmanyan said. “Land systems such as mobile bridges and the K9 Vajra gun, naval systems including submarines and surface ships, contributions to space, and indigenisation through R&D.”
 
The K9 Vajra artillery system, developed with South Korea’s Hanwha, has been a success. “We delivered about 100 units for the deserts of Punjab, and then acclimatised them for Ladakh. The feedback is that it’s an excellent weapon system,” he said, adding that another 100 are being prepared for delivery.
 
On the naval side, L&T has fabricated parts for strategic submarines and builds offshore patrol vessels and anti-submarine warfare ships. However, Subrahmanyan acknowledged challenges in surface ships. “We invested more than ₹2,500 crore in the yard, but the client is only one, the Navy, and we have to compete with five public sector yards. We need to be very lucky to win orders. The yard should break even this year,” he noted.
 
Constraints in nuclear energy
While India has shown interest in private participation in nuclear power, Subrahmanyan said current laws remain a barrier. “At present, nuclear plants can only be set up by Nuclear Power Corporation. The law includes a liability clause which makes it impossible for any private balance sheet to bear the risk,” he said.
 
He added that reforms are being discussed but remain uncertain. “The only entity that can take on that liability is the government. We’ve given our suggestions, others have too, and the government is working on it. Hopefully it happens, but as of now it hasn’t.”
 
Thermal power sees renewed interest
Thermal power, once sidelined in favour of renewables, is seeing a revival as electricity demand grows. L&T, which had been preparing to exit the sector, is now scaling up again.
 
“We were persuaded to continue in this business,” Subrahmanyan said. “BHEL was overloaded, and we won projects at Gariyawal and Napanagar, and then another eight boilers and turbines for the Adani Group. Suddenly, the business that was supposed to be closed down is looking attractive again.”
 
L&T’s earlier venture, the Rajpura power plant in Punjab, remains one of India’s most efficient. “It’s probably the best operating power plant in the country, with a plant load factor of over 90 per cent. But it doesn’t quite fit our long-term vision, so we’re open to divesting it if there’s interest,” he said.
 
Balancing EPC with services and new bets
The diversified bets reflect L&T’s strategy to balance its high-risk, low-margin engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business with asset-light, higher-return services.
 
“In EPC, 70 per cent of costs are materials bought from others, so our value addition is only 30 per cent. If we make 5–6 per cent margins, we celebrate,” Subrahmanyan said. “That’s why services and new businesses like data centers are important.”

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

