Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹1K cr at Hyderabad project launch

Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹1K cr at Hyderabad project launch

Godrej Properties sold over Rs 1,000 crore worth of homes at the launch of Godrej Regal Pavilion in Hyderabad, marking its second project in the city this year to cross the milestone

Last week, Godrej emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.83-acre land parcel in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally, with a bid value of Rs 547.75 crore. | Image: X@GodrejProp

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties on Monday said it has sold inventory worth over Rs 1,000 crore at the launch of its project — Godrej Regal Pavilion — in Hyderabad.
 
The project, located in Rajendra Nagar, was launched earlier this month. Godrej Regal Pavilion is among the company’s large residential developments in South India, with a developable potential of about 4.14 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 3,600 crore based on current business assumptions. The project significantly enhances the company’s presence in the southern region of Hyderabad.
 
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the response to Godrej Regal Pavilion. This outcome reflects the rising preference for trusted, branded residences and Hyderabad’s strong growth potential. We would like to sincerely thank our customers and stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. Our focus will remain on creating a thoughtfully designed, sustainable community that offers residents an exceptional living experience.”
 
 
This is Godrej’s second successful launch in Hyderabad this year, with both projects surpassing the Rs 1,000 crore sales milestone at launch — a testament to the city’s strong demand and customer confidence, the company said.
 
Rajendra Nagar is an emerging locality in Hyderabad with rapidly developing infrastructure and excellent connectivity. Its well-maintained roads and access to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) ensure smooth commutes across the city. Proximity to the airport also makes it one of Hyderabad’s most promising high-growth localities, the company added.
 
In March 2025, at the launch of its first project in Hyderabad — Godrej Madison Avenue in Kokapet — the company sold 300 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore with a total area of about 0.84 million sq ft. That project has an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 1,300 crore.
 
Last week, Godrej emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.83-acre land parcel in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally, with a bid value of Rs 547.75 crore. The site is expected to generate a revenue potential of about Rs 3,800 crore through the development of premium residential apartments.

Topics : Godrej Properties results Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Mumbai Real Estate

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

