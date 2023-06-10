NDTV announces salary hikes across verticals "higher than industry average"

Adani group-owned media firm NDTV Ltd on Saturday announced a salary hike across all network verticals after going through a rigorous and transparent appraisal process.

The "overall salary increase is 11.50 per cent, which is significantly higher than the industry average", said a statement from NDTV.

The hike has been done just six months after New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) became part of the Adani group, it added.

"The attention was on performance-linked merit appraisals, consistent with industry-best practices designed to ensure that our employees are recognised and compensated based on their performance, promoting an organisation-wide culture of fairness," said NDTV.

A special focus in the process was on younger employees, their compensation growth and charting a career path, it added.

"As the media industry undergoes a significant transformation with technological advancements, changing consumer preferences and viewership diversification, NDTV reiterates its commitment to remain at the cutting edge of these transformational changes, innovation and leveraging our expertise to provide our viewers with world-class programming," it said.

Also Read Adani's NDTV plans to launch 9 news channels in different languages A deft legal manoeuvre helped Gautam Adani cement majority stake in NDTV HC permits Prannoy, Radhika Roy to travel abroad, says no flight risk After founders Roys, some more senior executives of NDTV step down How Roys walked the talk Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop TVS Credit Services raises equity capital of Rs 480 cr from Premji Invest AI rectifies glitch in Boeing plane stranded in Magadan; aircraft departs IndiGo offers services to US via codeshare flights with Turkish Airlines Vistara faces shortage of cabin crew uniforms amid supply chain headwinds

Executive Director Senthil Chengalvarayan said as the NDTV Group embarks on the next phase of growth, "it is our talented team that will be leading the way".

"They are the primary force behind the success of NDTV and we are happy to recognise their hard work and commitment with this year's raises. Our aggressive expansion plan, which includes the introduction of regional language platforms and further inroads in digital, will present new opportunities for growth as well as new responsibilities," he said.

Earlier in May this year, NDTV had announced its plans to launch nine news channels in different Indian languages in phases and its board has approved a proposal to seek the permission of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for this.

Last year in December, Adani group had gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV after it acquired most of the stake of founders, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, at a premium of almost 17 per cent over the rate it paid to minority shareholders of the firm.

The Adani Group holds over 64 per cent of NDTV.