Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dixon gets govt nod for JV with China's Longcheer, to form Dixtel Infocomm

Dixon gets govt nod for JV with China's Longcheer, to form Dixtel Infocomm

The Dixon-Longcheer joint venture will manufacture smartphones, smartwatches, AI PCs and more; Dixon will hold a 74 per cent stake, while Longcheer will own the remaining 26 per cent

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone

The new company will focus on manufacturing and supplying a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. (Photo/Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dixon Technologies has secured approval from the Indian government to set up a joint venture with Chinese electronics firm Longcheer. The partnership will be established through Longcheer’s Singapore-based subsidiary, the company said in a regulatory filing. 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has cleared the proposal to create the new entity, where Dixon will hold a 74 per cent stake and Longcheer will hold the remaining 26 per cent. 
“Dixon has received approval from MEITY to form a prospective joint venture (JV) in India with Longcheer, through an optimum structure to be mutually agreed between Dixon and Longcheer such that... 74 per cent of the total paid up share capital of the joint venture company is held by Dixon and 26 per cent... is held by Longcheer,” the filing said. 
 
The new venture will be named Dixtel Infocomm once all formal agreements are signed.   

Also Read

Dixon Technology

Street gives thumbs up to Dixon Technologies after Q1 beat estimatespremium

Stock market

Stock to Watch today, July 23: Dixon Tech, Paytm, Hyundai Motor, JSW Infra

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Tech Q1 beats estimates: Check brokerage views, stock strategy herepremium

Dixon Technology

India's own Foxconn? Dixon's PLI-powered road map may reshape electronicspremium

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty end muted; SMIDs slip; Eternal jumps 15% post Q1

 

Dixtel Infocomm to produce tablets, smartwatches

The new company will focus on manufacturing and supplying a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, tablets, true wireless stereo (TWS) devices, smartwatches, AI-powered PCs, automotive electronics, and healthcare devices. 
“Upon consummation of the transaction, Dixtel, the proposed joint venture company, shall carry on the business of manufacture and supply of smartphones, tablets, true wireless stereo, smart watch, AI PC, automotive electronics, healthcare devices, etc,” the filing said. 
Longcheer is already a major supplier for brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Samsung, and is also involved in product design. Dixon expects the partnership to improve its Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) capabilities and boost local manufacturing of components in India. 
“This collaboration shall introduce several key advancements, particularly in Original Design Manufacturer [ODM] expertise and will facilitate the localisation of the non-semiconductor sub-component manufacturing in India,” the filing said. 
The move aligns with Dixon’s larger plan to partner with Chinese electronics firms. It has already signed deals with Yuhai Precision and Kunshan Q Technology, and is planning another joint venture with Vivo.   
 

Dixon set to acquire majority stake in Q Tech India

Dixon announced last week that it will acquire a 51 per cent stake in Q Tech India, the local unit of Q Technology (Group) Company Limited. The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, aims to boost the manufacturing and distribution of camera modules and fingerprint sensors used in mobile phones, IoT devices, and automotive applications. 
Dixon said it will complete the transaction through both primary and secondary investments.
  The deal is expected to enhance Dixon’s technical capabilities, manufacturing strength, and access to skilled professionals. It will also help the company expand its presence in new global markets and strengthen India’s local electronics component ecosystem.

More From This Section

Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv

ITC Chairman Puri unveils ₹20,000 crore expansion strategy at AGM 2025

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills to buy CPP's 49% stake in retail JV for ₹5,450 crore

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group

Shriram Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹2,159 crore

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Tata group invested Rs 1 trn in 5 years, 'ready for future': Chandrasekaranpremium

workplace, office

Spring House Workspaces starts 28k sq ft co-working hub in Saket, Delhi

Topics : Dixon Technologies BS Web Reports joint ventures in India smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon