Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Phoenix Mills to buy CPP's 49% stake in retail JV for ₹5,450 crore

Phoenix Mills to buy CPP's 49% stake in retail JV for ₹5,450 crore

At present, The Phoenix Mills and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent stake in ISMDPL, respectively

Phoenix Mills

According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, The Phoenix Mills, CPP Investments and ISMDPL have entered into an arrangement to provide an exit to CPP Investments from this JV.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Phoenix Mills Ltd will buy a 49 per cent stake in its joint venture firm Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd (ISMDPL) from CPP Investments for ₹5,450 crore as part of its growth strategy.

At present, The Phoenix Mills and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent stake in ISMDPL, respectively.

Post completion of this deal, the company's stake in ISMDPL will rise to 100 per cent from the current 51 per cent.

The company develops retail-led mixed-use destinations.

According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, The Phoenix Mills, CPP Investments and ISMDPL have entered into an arrangement to provide an exit to CPP Investments from this JV.

 

Also Read

real estate, realty firms

This real estate stock climbed 6% in weak market; check all details here

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills drops 3% as Nomura initiates 'Reduce', sees 11% downsidepremium

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills climbs 2% in trade after releasing Q1FY26 update; Details

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills Q4 results: Profit falls 18% to ₹269 crore on lower income

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Buy, sell? These stocks fell up to 12% post Q4 results. Check strategy here

The company's board has approved this agreement.

"CPP Investments shall receive an aggregate cash consideration of ₹5,449.16 crore from the company and/or ISMDPL," the filing said.

The amount will be paid to CPP Investments in four tranches over a period of three years.

The Phoenix Mills might acquire 49 per cent equity stake of CPP Investments in the ISMDPL, or the JV firm could choose from options like dividend, share buyback and selective capital reduction.

The total portfolio of ISMDPL is around 4.5 million sq ft. ISMDPL owns 'Phoenix MarketCity Bengaluru' while its three subsidiaries own mix-use development in Pune, Bengaluru and Indore.

The JV firm posted a turnover of ₹919.73 crore during the last fiscal.

"The proposed transaction is aligned with the company's strategic vision to consolidate ownership in high-performing assets comprised in the ISMDPL platform, with a clear long-term growth trajectory and generate sustainable long-term value," The Phoenix Mills said.

The company's developments are spread across retail, hospitality, commercial offices, and residential asset classes across major cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group

Shriram Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹2,159 crore

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Tata group invested Rs 1 trn in 5 years, 'ready for future': Chandrasekaranpremium

workplace, office

Spring House Workspaces starts 28k sq ft co-working hub in Saket, Delhi

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF's comeback project in Mumbai sees ₹2,300 cr sales in first week

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25premium

Topics : Company News Phoenix Mills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon