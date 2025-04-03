Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trump tariff to make US 'wealthy again' to hurt Indian auto parts exporters

Trump tariff to make US 'wealthy again' to hurt Indian auto parts exporters

Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Bharat Forge gets and Motherson Group among Indian companies that earn a major source of their revenue from the US

auto parts, automobile parts, car parts

India’s auto component exports to the US comprise one-third of the total industry exports of $21.2 billion | Image: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imported vehicles and imported auto parts will hit Indian auto component exporters, while the prices for buyers in the United States (US) may increase 8-25 per cent, say experts.
 
The US imported around 8 million cars in 2024, which translated to around $240 billion in trade value, according to data. Cars made in the US had around 40 per cent of imported components, according to financial services firm Wedbush Securities. This may translate to a price hike of $4,000 to $12,500 per car because of tariffs, depending on the vehicle, according to a recent estimate by Anderson Economic Group, a consultancy that has worked for major automakers.
   
“Effective midnight, the US will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all foreign-made automobiles,” Trump said at the 'Make America Wealthy Again' event at the White House on Wednesday.
 
The impact on Indian original equipment manufacturers in the auto sector is expected to be minimal. India’s passenger and commercial vehicles exports to the US are reportedly as low as 0.13 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, out of total exports. India’s passenger car exports to the US were worth $8.9 million in 2024 — or just 0.13 per cent of its total car exports of $6.98 billion, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative.
 
India’s Tata Motors is expected to bear an indirect impact of Trump’s tariff as the US market comprised 33 per cent of the volumes of its luxury car arm Jaguar Land Rover in the first nine months of FY25, and around 23 per cent of its revenue in FY24.

Also Read

pharma, tariff

Drug prices set to rise in the US if 26% tariff is passed on pharma cos

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Safe-haven gold hits record high as Trump announces sweeping tariffs

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian markets slip following Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs announcement

Donald Trump, tariffs

Trump announces reciprocal tariffs, vows to 'make America wealthy again'

United States President Donald Trump

Donald Trump unveils sweeping tariffs on all imports: Here's the full list

 
On the other hand, India’s auto component exports to the US comprise one-third of the total industry exports of $21.2 billion. But in USA’’s total imports basket of auto components, India’s share is a minuscule 2 per cent compared to Mexico (39 per cent), Canada (13 per cent), and China (12 per cent).  Also Read: Donald Trump unveils sweeping tariffs on all imports: Here's the full list
 
The new tariff may affect companies like Sona BLW Precision Forgings, which gets 40 per cent of its revenue from the US market. Bharat Forge gets around 30 per cent and Motherson Group around 18 per cent. The tariff is likely to cause little loss to India’s economy, but experts indicate that largescale trade volatility may lead to further rupee depreciation, widening the country’s current account deficit. Still India is better placed with regards to its labour costs as the average payment for a worker is reportedly around Rs 30,000 to 40,000 per month compared to $4,000 per month in the US.
 
According to a report by Crisil Intelligence, the share of exports in India’s automotive production stands at just 15 per cent, meaning that the exposure of domestic component manufacturers to the US is just 4.2 per cent. “Further, accounting for the components under tariffs, this exposure would whittle down further to 3.5 per cent of the annual revenue from auto components, thus limiting impact.
 
“This limited export to the US is what will shield the revenue of component makers. However, a potential reduction in the competitiveness of domestic component makers because of increased prices in the US will have a bearing,” said the Crisil report.
 
“These tariff costs cannot be absorbed by manufacturers, thus hitting US consumers who may face additional costs and a reduced choice of iconic British brands, whilst UK producers may have to review output in the face of constrained demand," Mike Hawes, chief executive officer of the UK car manufacturing body Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, told the media.
 

More From This Section

PremiumFortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare secures rights to Fortis brand in public auction

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

Govt sets up control room to monitor Trump's tariff announcements: Report

Premiumcoal mines

Comfortable coal stocks even after monsoon, says Union coal secretary

consumer goods, FMCG

FMCG demand unchanged in Q4, urban weakness persists, shows Nomura report

Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two societies in Mumbai's Lokhandwala

Topics : Trump tariffs Auto components industry Auto component makers Auto part makers automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesWaqf Amendment Bill LIVELatest News LIVERCB vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon