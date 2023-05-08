close

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Matrimony super app Betterhalf on Monday said it will expand the leadership team and increase the current headcount of 150 employees to 250

IANS Bengaluru
jobs, employement

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Matrimony super app Betterhalf on Monday said it will expand the leadership team and increase the current headcount of 150 employees to 250.

The hiring will be done across marketing, business operations, HR and finance as a strategic move to experience growth in the present market landscape.

"We announced an $8.5 million series last month and we are committed to growing the monthly gross revenue to Rs 100 crore in the next two years," said Pawan Gupta, Co-founder of Betterhalf.

"We're looking for seasoned leaders in growth and marketing, business operations, HR and Finance to help us solve complex business problems around the wedding market in India at scale," he added.

The platform is looking for a new VP of Growth and Marketing, AVP Business Operations, HR Lead and Assistant Director of Finance to strengthen its leadership team.

The hunt for Betterhalf's leadership team comes on the heels of their latest milestone in recording $2.5 million annualised revenue in FY23 and a 3 times surge in the number of registered users in nine months.

Additionally, the platform plans to strategise a city expansion plan, optimise supply partnerships and focus funnel conversion with the appointment of its new AVP Business Operations.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

