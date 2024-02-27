Bharat Highways InvIT collects Rs 826 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Rs 2,500-crore maiden public issue of Bharat Highways will open for subscription on February 28 and conclude on March 1. The price band has been fixed at Rs 98-100 per unit

Bharat Highways InvIT, an infrastructure investment trust, on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 826 crore from anchor investors a day before its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The InvIT has allotted 8.26 crore units to 37 funds at Rs 100 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 826 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Societe Generale, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Reliance General Insurance Company, and Max Life Insurance Co Ltd are among the anchor investors, it showed.

The Rs 2,500-crore maiden public issue of Bharat Highways will open for subscription on February 28 and conclude on March 1. The price band has been fixed at Rs 98-100 per unit.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised to provide loans to the project SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) for repayment of their outstanding loans.

Bharat Highways InvIT is an infrastructure investment trust established to acquire, manage, and invest in a portfolio of infrastructure assets in India and to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust under Sebi's InvIT rule.

Its initial portfolio consists of seven road assets, all operating on HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) basis, in Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh consisting of about 497.292 km of constructed and operational roads.

About 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers and 25 per cent for non-institutional investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 units in one lot and in multiples of 150 units thereof.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.