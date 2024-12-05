Business Standard
BharatPe launches offering to protect users from digital transaction frauds

BharatPe Shield covers risks such as computer fraud, phishg attacks, and unauthorised transactions caused by phone loss

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday rolled out a fraud protection plan, ‘Shield’, to offer coverage against digital frauds, including protection against fraudulent Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.
 
The new offering extends protection to users from fraudulent digital transactions up to Rs 5,000. Users can avail themselves of the offering for Rs 19 per month.
 
Users making their first UPI transaction with the fintech app will receive 30 days of complimentary fraud protection service, the company said.
 
BharatPe Shield covers risks such as computer fraud, phishing attacks, and unauthorised transactions caused by phone loss. It enables claims for losses incurred up to 10 days prior to reporting such frauds.
 
 
“With BharatPe Shield, we are going a step further by empowering our users with a fraud protection plan that secures their daily transactions. This initiative underscores our commitment to reimagining the secure UPI experience for our customers, making security the core of our offerings,” said Nalin Negi, chief executive officer, BharatPe.
 
The Delhi-based company launched its UPI service in August this year.

The launch of the service comes at a time when Indians have lost Rs 485 crore to frauds on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across 632,000 reported incidents during the ongoing financial year (FY25) until September.
 
Since FY23, UPI-related frauds have accounted for a cumulative loss of Rs 2,145 crore across 2.7 million reported incidents. In FY24 alone, 1.34 million fraud cases were reported, amounting to losses of Rs 1,087 crore.
 
The rise in UPI-related frauds coincides with the growth in the number of users and the total transactions processed on the real-time payments system.

Topics : bharatpe digital transactions UPI transactions UPI

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

