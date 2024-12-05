Business Standard
Coromandel Int'l, IFDC join hands to boost innovation in fertiliser sector

The collaboration marks a significant step towards addressing critical challenges in agriculture by introducing next-generation fertilisers

IFDC, with its cutting-edge research facilities in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, USA, has been a pioneer in developing advanced fertilisers and technologies. | Representational

BS Reporter Chennai
Coromandel International (CIL), one of India’s leading agri-input companies, and the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), a globally renowned non-profit organisation based in the US, have signed a strategic master research agreement to foster innovation and sustainability in fertiliser development.
 
The collaboration marks a significant step towards addressing critical challenges in agriculture by introducing next-generation fertilisers aimed at enhancing nutrient efficiency, improving crop productivity, and reducing environmental impact. The agreement brings together CIL's extensive market reach and advanced R&D facilities with IFDC's global expertise in fertiliser research and production technologies.
 
Key areas of collaboration
 
Coromandel International is actively pursuing the development of new and efficient fertilisers at its three state-of-the-art R&D centers located in Vishakhapatnam, IIT Bombay, and Coimbatore. These efforts aim to bring innovative solutions to the Indian market, empowering farmers with advanced products that enhance productivity while promoting soil health.
 
 
IFDC, with its cutting-edge research facilities in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, USA, has been a pioneer in developing advanced fertilisers and technologies. Looking ahead, IFDC plans to establish similar facilities in India, further strengthening the collaborative ecosystem for fertiliser innovation.
 
S Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Coromandel International Limited, said, “As a farmer-first company, Coromandel is deeply committed to driving innovation that enhances soil health and boosts crop productivity. This Master Research Agreement with IFDC represents a significant step in our journey toward sustainable agricultural solutions. By combining our efforts with IFDC’s globally recognised expertise in fertiliser development and production technologies, we aim to deliver impactful innovations that improve productivity and reduce input costs for farmers.” 
 
Henk van Duijn, President and CEO, IFDC, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Coromandel International to innovate and develop efficient, environmentally sustainable fertilisers tailored for India. With its vast agricultural landscape, India holds immense significance for IFDC. Our plans to establish a Fertiliser Innovation Center in the country will further strengthen our commitment by enabling dedicated research to address India’s unique agricultural needs in collaboration with companies such as Coromandel.”
 

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

