Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BharatPe appoints ex-Paytm exec Ajit Kumar as new Chief Technology Officer

BharatPe appoints ex-Paytm exec Ajit Kumar as new Chief Technology Officer

Kumar brings in over 19 years of experience, most recently having served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Paytm

BharatPe Logo

BharatPe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Ajit Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective October 23, 2025.

He takes the chair from Pankaj Goel, who stepped down in May this year.

Kumar brings in over 19 years of experience, most recently having served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Paytm.

In his new role, he will lead BharatPe's technology strategy and innovation agenda, the company said in a statement.

"His proven experience in building scalable fintech platforms and his deep understanding of payments and UPI infrastructure will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and strengthen our technology stack," BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Canara bank

FSIB invites applications for Canara Bank MD & CEO after policy revamppremium

Biocon Biologics

Biocon Biologics gets Health Canada approval for Yesintek, Yesintek I.V.

BigBasket (Photo: Justdial)

BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

CSR projects for ‘One Tata': Group firms collaborate with Tata Trusts

Tata Trusts moves proposal to reappoint Mehli Mistry as lifetime trustee

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark Pharma to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP in US

Topics : Company News bharatpe Paytm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon