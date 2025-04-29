Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bhartiya Urban plans to launch over 5K apartments under Nikoo Homes brand

Bhartiya Urban plans to launch over 5K apartments under Nikoo Homes brand

The luxury homes will host premium amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, among others

Within the Bhartiya City ecosystem, over 6,600 families reside in Nikoo Homes, which offers a diverse mix of residences—from smart studios and lofts to four-bedroom apartments.

Bhartiya Group's real estate development arm Bhartiya Urban is set to launch over 5,000 apartments under the Nikoo Homes brand across north, south, and central Bengaluru in the next 15 months, adding more than 9 million square feet of residential space.
 
The luxury homes will host premium amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, among others.
 
Snehdeep Aggarwal, chairman of Bhartiya Group, said, “With this expansion, we are excited to extend that experience to more people in Bangalore, adapting to the evolving aspirations of modern urban dwellers.”
 
The company’s flagship project Nikoo Homes was launched within Bhartiya City, a project spanning across a 125-acre integrated township developed by Bhartiya Urban near Hebbal, featuring nearly 17 million square feet of built-up space.
 
 
Within the Bhartiya City ecosystem, over 6,600 families reside in Nikoo Homes, which offers a diverse mix of residences—from smart studios and lofts to four-bedroom apartments.
 
Last week, Bhartiya Urban launched Bhartiya Converge, a new venture aimed at supporting global organisations in setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. The platform will offer end-to-end advisory, consultancy, operations, and management services to drive GCC enablement.

