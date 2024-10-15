Bhavish Aggarwal-founded Krutrim AI's business head Ravi Jain resigns

Business Standard
Ravi Jain, Head of Strategy, Krutrim

Ola has seen several high-profile exits this year. | File photo

The business head of Bhavish Aggarwal-founded artificial intelligence startup Krutrim AI, Ravi Jain, has quit, according to sources.

When contacted, the company declined to comment on the matter.

Ola Krutrim is an AI startup, which has formed a series of strategic partnerships with global majors like Arm and Untether AI for the development of CPU and AI chips, platforms, and systems.

In January 2024, Krutrim raised USD 50 million at a valuation of USD 1 billion in a funding round led by Matrix Partners. This made Krutrim the first artificial intelligence unicorn from India.

 

Ola has seen several high-profile exits this year. Ola Cabs chief executive Hemant Bakshi left within three months of his appointment.

In May, the chief financial officer of Ola Cabs and Ola Financial Services (Ola Mobility) Karthik Gupta, stepped down.


Topics : Artificial intelligence Ola AI start-up

