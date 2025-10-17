Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon Biologics expands Civica tie-up to launch pvt-label insulin in US

Biocon Biologics expands Civica tie-up to launch pvt-label insulin in US

The move aims to increase the availability of affordable insulin for the country's 38.4 million diabetes patient

Biocon Biologics expands partnership with Civica to supply affordable insulin glargine in the US, boosting access for 38 million diabetes patients. | Photo: X@BioconBiologics

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, has expanded its collaboration with US-based non-profit pharmaceutical firm Civica to supply and distribute a new insulin glargine medicine in the United States.
 
The move aims to increase the availability of affordable insulin for the country’s 38.4 million diabetes patients. Under the agreement, Biocon Biologics will manufacture and supply the insulin, while Civica will commercialise it under a private-label arrangement using Biocon Biologics’ existing marketing approval.
 
The product will be sold in the US under Civica’s label and in California under the CalRx brand. Biocon Biologics will also continue to market its own insulin glargine-yfgn, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021 as the first interchangeable biosimilar.
 
 
Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon Biologics, said the partnership strengthens efforts to improve access to affordable insulin in underserved markets. “By extending our collaboration with Civica to include insulin glargine, we are expanding patient access through new distribution channels,” he said.
 
Civica CEO Ned McCoy said the arrangement aligns with its mission to provide insulin at transparent and affordable prices.
 
Biocon Biologics will retain intellectual property and marketing rights for the product, with no technology transfer involved. The agreement builds on an earlier collaboration under which Biocon Biologics supplies Civica with insulin aspart drug substance for US manufacturing.
 
Biocon Biologics is among the world’s largest insulin producers, delivering more than 9.2 billion doses globally. The company’s biosimilars are available in over 120 countries, and its portfolio spans diabetology, oncology, and immunology.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
