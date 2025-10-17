Ceat Q2 results: Profit surges 52% on Camso integration, volume growth

After several quarters, RPG Group-owned tyre maker Ceat on Friday posted a 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) of 2025–26 (FY26), while revenue from operations rose 14 per cent.
The rise in net profit was attributed to the full integration of Camso into its portfolio along with volume growth led by the OEM and international business segments. The volume growth was driven by robust performance across all key categories, with festive inventory demand acting as a strong tailwind.
Sequentially, both net profit and revenue increased by 65 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.
Management upbeat on growth momentum
Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ceat, said, “We have maintained strong double-digit growth this quarter. We have also been excited with Camso fully integrating into the Ceat family effective September, marking a significant milestone in our global premiumisation strategy. Looking ahead, we look forward to double-digit growth in the second half of the year.”
Kumar Subbiah, Chief Financial Officer, Ceat, added, “Overall, Q2 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by topline growth and expansion of margins. Our debt has increased largely due to the acquisition of Camso’s assets and the payout of dividends. Our balance sheet continues to be healthy even after the increase in debt level and is well-positioned to provide necessary capital to support future growth.”
GST rate cut expected to boost demand
The company said that the recent reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates on tyres and vehicles is expected to have a positive impact on demand across domestic categories.
Results were announced during market hours. On Friday, Ceat shares rose 0.9 per cent to end the day’s trade at ₹3,733.10 on the BSE.