Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Biocon raises ₹4,150 crore via QIP issue on strong investor demand

Biocon raises ₹4,150 crore via QIP issue on strong investor demand

The QIP, which opened on January 12 and closed on January 14, attracted strong investor interest from a broad mix of domestic and international participants

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon shares were trading 0.46 per cent up at Rs 379.05 apiece on BSE | Photo: X@Bioconlimited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biotech firm Biocon on Thursday said it has raised Rs 4,150 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) process.

The initiative saw issuance of 1,12,664,585 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 368.35 per share, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

The QIP, which opened on January 12 and closed on January 14, attracted strong investor interest from a broad mix of domestic and international participants, reflecting robust confidence in the company's growth prospects, it added.

The proceeds from the QIP will be primarily utilised to meet the cash consideration payable to Mylan Inc. (Viatris) for buying out its shareholding in Biocon Biologics Ltd, including repayment of debt availed in this regard, Biocon said.

 

The company recently announced its board has approved a strategic corporate action to acquire all remaining minority shareholdings, including Viatris' stake, thereby making Biocon Biologics a wholly owned subsidiary.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 13: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Biocon

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon opens ₹4,500 crore QIP, sets floor price at ₹387.74 per share

pharma

Budget 2026-27: Health sector seeks tax relief, rationalised ratespremium

Stocks to Watch, January 7, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 7: Titan, Biocon, Godrej Con, Lodha, YES Bank

Supriya Lifescience

Supriya Life Sciences bets on regulated markets with new facilitypremium

The integration marks a pivotal step in Biocon's journey to lead in the therapeutic areas of diabetes, oncology, and immunology through a differentiated portfolio of biosimilars, insulins, generics and peptides (GLP-1s), it stated.

The integration process is expected to be completed no later than March 31, 2026, it added.

Biocon shares were trading 0.46 per cent up at Rs 379.05 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Prestige Estates Q3FY26 sales bookings jump 39% to ₹4,184 cr on high demand

grok ai, xai

Musk's xAI limits Grok's ability to create images on X after backlash

walmart

SC to rule on Tiger Global's 2018 deal with Walmart in landmark tax case

Rishab Bajaj (centre), general manager, electric-vehicle two- and threewheelers, Bajaj Auto, with his team at the Chetak C25 launch

Bajaj Auto plans to take Chetak EV scooters to over 100 countriespremium

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Indian Railways awards €62 million loco maintenance contract to Alstompremium

Topics : Biocon pharmaceutical firms Pharma Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance