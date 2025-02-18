Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Birla Fertility & IVF targets global expansion, doubling India centres

Birla Fertility & IVF targets global expansion, doubling India centres

This move aligns with the company's aggressive domestic expansion, where it plans to double its centres across India from the current 50 to 100, backed by an investment of Rs 500 crore

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Birla Fertility & IVF, India’s third-largest in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) network, is set to expand beyond India, targeting ASEAN and Middle Eastern markets in the next two to three years.
 
Recognising the growing demand for fertility treatments, particularly in smaller cities, the company is focusing its domestic expansion efforts on tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This strategic push is aimed at making fertility treatments more accessible to couples across India, where one in six couples faces fertility issues.
 
 
"Our mission is not just to be the largest but to be the best reproductive health institution, not just in India but internationally," said Abhishek Aggarwal, chief executive officer, Birla Fertility & IVF.
 
The company, part of the CK Birla Group, follows a hub-and-spoke model for expansion, with larger, fully equipped centres in major cities and smaller clinics in tier-2 and tier-3 towns. With a growing number of couples seeking fertility treatments, particularly in smaller cities where specialised clinics are scarce, this approach allows Birla Fertility & IVF to offer high-quality care to patients closer to their homes, reducing the need for travel to larger urban centres.

"We believe that we need to go closer to where the problem is, rather than expect them to travel to a tier-1 town," explained Aggarwal.
 
Infertility is a growing concern, with an estimated 28 million couples facing challenges in conceiving in India. The National Family Health Survey (2019-21) revealed that 29 of India’s 36 states have a fertility rate below 2. Maharashtra's fertility rate stands at 1.7, while India's total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to 2.0, below the replacement threshold of 2.1. These trends have long-term implications for workforce dynamics and economic growth.
 
Birla Fertility & IVF is also focusing on affordability, offering interest-free equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and facilitating loan services through banks to help patients manage treatment costs. The company is particularly focused on making egg freezing more accessible, offering a comprehensive package for Rs 1 lakh, inclusive of treatment and five years of storage—a significantly lower price point compared to the industry average. "We are today the most affordable," Aggarwal stated.
 
The company also highlighted its industry-leading pregnancy rates, ranging from 70-75 per cent across its centres. Aggarwal attributed this success to the company's investment in top-tier talent, adherence to international standard protocols, and state-of-the-art technology in its embryology labs.
 
While the company is currently focused on its domestic expansion, the exploration of international markets signals Birla Fertility & IVF's long-term vision. The company is evaluating several options with the aim of establishing itself as a leading global player in the reproductive health field. Aggarwal emphasised that these plans are still in the strategic phase but demonstrate the company's ambition to become a world-renowned institution.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

