PE giant Blackstone joins race to acquire Akzo Nobel paints business

PE giant Blackstone joins race to acquire Akzo Nobel paints business

Non-binding offers expected by mid-March

Blackstone

Photo: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

American private equity giant Blackstone Inc has entered the race to acquire the paints business of Akzo Nobel. In addition to Blackstone, JSW Group and Pidilite have also shown interest in the company, which sells its products under the "Dulux" brand.
 
Non-binding offers from all interested parties are expected by mid-March, with more private equity firms anticipated to join the race, according to a source close to the development. While JSW Group is not expected to make an aggressive offer, Kolkata-based Berger Paints has already dropped out of the race, citing high valuation.
 
Blackstone declined to comment.
 
"Akzo Nobel is working towards redeploying capital to strengthen its core coatings businesses. The review is part of our ongoing strategy to focus our portfolio on areas where we can achieve differentiating scale and strengthen our position in key coatings businesses. The current market dynamics in South Asia/India represent significant opportunities to put Deco South Asia in a better position for the future. We are at the beginning of the review process, and we are not speculating on outcomes at this stage," said an Akzo Nobel NV spokesperson.
 
 
Bankers said Blackstone is in talks with Akzo Nobel regarding the assets, which also include the paints business in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The entry of cash-rich private equity players could drive valuations higher, which is bad news for Indian bidders, said a bidder who requested anonymity.

Akzo Nobel NV, the Netherlands-based ultimate holding company of Akzo Nobel India, announced in October last year that it was conducting a strategic review of its portfolio in order to redeploy capital towards growing its core coatings businesses. The initial focus would be on its decorative paints positions in South Asia.
 
In a recent analyst call, Akzo Nobel NV said it expects the sale of the Indian business to conclude before the end of 2025, with around 10 per cent of this business expected to be retained by Akzo (implying a value of Akzo’s stake in Akzo Nobel India at €1.3 billion (Rs 11,822 crore), based on Akzo Nobel India’s current market capitalisation). The management emphasised that the preference remains for a full cash sale, analysts with JP Morgan said.
 
Akzo Nobel India shares closed at Rs 3,309 per share, with a total market capitalisation of Rs 15,000 crore. Akzo Nobel NV owns 74.76 per cent of the Indian entity. The company’s shares are down 7 per cent since January this year.

Topics : Akzo Nobel India Akzo Nobel Blackstone Blackstone Group

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

