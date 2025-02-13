Business Standard

Asia's 20 richest families: Mukesh Ambani leads, 6 Indians in the ranks

Asia's 20 richest families: Mukesh Ambani leads, 6 Indians in the ranks

Mukesh Ambani's family tops Bloomberg's list of 10 Asia's richest families - an index that has six other Indian names. As many as four Indian families rank among the top 10 in the list and further two

Mukesh Ambani

Indians are increasingly making their mark on the global stage, not just for their expertise but also for their remarkable business strategies. A testament to this rising prominence is the inclusion of an Indian family at the top of Bloomberg's list of Asia's richest families, with several others securing spots in the top 20. Here’s a look at the rankings of the wealthiest families in Asia, showcasing the impressive fortunes amassed across generations.  1. Mukesh Ambani’s family
Topping the list is Mukesh Ambani’s family with $90.5 billion in wealth. Mukesh Ambani oversees Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates.
 
2. Chearavanont
 
Ranked second, Thailand's Chearavanont family has amassed $42.6 billion through its Charoen Pokphand conglomerate, which spans food, retail, and telecom businesses across Asia.
 
3. Hartono

With a net worth of $42.2 billion, the Hartono family of Indonesia, third in the rankings, made its fortune in banking, primarily through Bank Central Asia, and from its origins in the tobacco industry.
 
4. Mistry family
India’s Mistry family, with a combined wealth of $37.5 billion, holds a significant stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, as well as controlling Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
 
5. Kwok
Hong Kong's Kwok family ranks fifth with $35.6 billion, owing their fortune to Sun Hung Kai Properties, one of the city's largest real estate developers.
 
6. Tsai
From Taiwan, the Tsai family ranks sixth with a wealth of $30.9 billion, primarily built through their financial services firms, including Cathay Financial and Cubon Financial.
 
7. Jindal
India’s Jindal family comes seventh with $28.1 billion, a fortune derived from their diversified conglomerate, the OP Jindal Group, with interests in energy, cement, and sports.
 
8. Yoovidhya
Thailand’s Yoovidhya family ranks eighth with $25.7 billion, thanks to their creation of the energy drink "Red Bull", initially developed by Chaleo Yoovidhya in 1975.
 
9. Birla
Another prominent Indian name, the Birla family, ranks ninth with a net worth of $23 billion. The family’s business interests, spanning seven generations, include sectors like metals, cement, and financial services.
 
10. Lee
The Lee family of South Korea rounds out the top 10 with $22.7 billion, a fortune rooted in the global success of Samsung, founded by Lee Byung-chull in 1938 and now a leader in technology.
 
Other notable families in the top 20 include the Zhang family of China, the Cheng family of Hong Kong, India's Bajaj family, and the Kwek/Quek family, further highlighting Asia’s growing wealth and business influence.

Feb 13 2025

