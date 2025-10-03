Friday, October 03, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Black Box-Wind River deal to drive edge, cloud growth with ₹1,350 cr boost

Black Box-Wind River deal to drive edge, cloud growth with ₹1,350 cr boost

Black Box has partnered with Wind River to deliver AI-driven edge and cloud solutions, targeting ₹1,350 crore revenue in five years across India, Middle East and global markets

Representational Image: The companies are targeting industries from manufacturing and industrial automation to retail, financial services, automotive and telecom.

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Black Box Ltd, the BSE-listed technology arm of Essar Group, said on Thursday it has signed a global strategic partnership with Wind River to deliver next-generation edge and cloud solutions. The company expects the deal to generate about ₹1,350 crore ($162 million) in revenue over five years.
 
Preferred status for Wind River software
 
Under the agreement, Black Box has secured preferred status to deliver Wind River’s software in India and the Middle East, while also handling end-user customer engagements across multiple geographies. The tie-up positions Black Box to drive enterprise adoption of AI-driven workloads, scalable private cloud deployments, and intelligent edge systems.
 
 
“This partnership with Wind River is a significant milestone for Black Box,” said Sanjeev Verma, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “By combining Wind River’s proven technologies with our deep integration expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises in high-growth markets.”
 
Targeting multiple industries

The companies plan to serve industries ranging from manufacturing and industrial automation to retail, financial services, automotive, and telecom. They will focus on delivering secure, scalable, and resilient digital infrastructure. The partnership also marks Black Box’s entry into hyperconverged and edge computing at scale.
 
Market reaction
 
Shares of Black Box were trading 2 per cent higher at ₹543 apiece in Friday morning trades.

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI technology Cloud services

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

