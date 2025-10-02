Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Power arm to invest ₹1,200 cr to develop 80 MW FDRE renewable project

Tata Power arm to invest ₹1,200 cr to develop 80 MW FDRE renewable project

The time period for project execution is 24 months, Tata Power, the parent company of TPREL, said in an exchange filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has signed a power purchase agreement with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution to set up an 80 MW FDRE project at Rs 1,200 crore.

An FDRE (Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy) project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery storage systems to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand, thereby strengthening grid stability.

The time period for project execution is 24 months, Tata Power, the parent company of TPREL, said in an exchange filing.

On the broad size of the order, the company said the capex is about Rs 1,200 crore.

In a separate statement, Tata Power said the project is expected to generate approximately 315 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, mitigating over 0.25 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

 

A key feature of this initiative is the commitment to a 4-hour peak power supply, ensuring at least 90 per cent availability during peak demand hours to support the growing energy needs of Tata Power Mumbai Distribution.

This project will play a pivotal role in helping Tata Power Mumbai Distribution meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), as mandated by the State's Regulatory Commission.

Once commissioned, the clean energy generated from this project will be seamlessly integrated into Tata Power's Mumbai distribution network, enabling the delivery of reliable, low-emission electricity to around 8 lakh customers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

With this addition, TPREL's total renewable utility capacity is 11.3 GW (PPA capacity is 9.4 GW, including 5.7 GW projects under various stages of implementation and its operational capacity stood at 5.6 GW, which includes 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

