Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Blackstone to sell 330 mn units in Nexus Select Trust for nearly Rs 4500 cr

Blackstone currently holds around 43 per cent stake in Nexus Select Trust, which is India's first real estate investment trust (REIT) backed by retail properties

Photo: Bloomberg

Post divestment of these units, Blackstonestake in Nexus Select Trust will come down to 21 per cent. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global investment firm Blackstone plans to sell 33 crore units in its REIT firm 'Nexus Select Trust' for nearly Rs 4500 crore through a block deal on stock exchanges, according to sources.
Blackstone currently holds around 43 per cent stake in Nexus Select Trust, which is India's first real estate investment trust (REIT) backed by retail properties.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to sources, Blackstone plans to sell 33 crore units in Nexus Select Trust at a floor price of Rs 135 apiece.
Block deal is likely to happen on Friday.
Blackstone intends to monetise its investment through this block deal.
Post divestment of these units, Blackstonestake in Nexus Select Trust will come down to 21 per cent.

More From This Section

Normal monsoon to drive Dabur India's growth, says CEO Mohit Malhotra

FMCG sector growth at 4% in Apr-June on relaxed consumption: NielsenIQ data

Fortis Healthcare to acquire 31% stake in Agilus for Rs 1,780 crore

Valuations, near-term headwinds keep brokerages cautious on Bosch

Has Vedanta put its steel business sale on hold after $1 bn share boost?

Nexus Select Trust's portfolio comprises 17 shopping malls with a gross leasable area of 9.9 million square feet spread across 14 cities in India, two complementary hotel assets (354 keys) and three office assets with a Gross Leasable Area of 1.3 million square feet.
Blackstone has sponsored three REITs in India -- Embassy Office Parks REIT, MindspaceREIT and Nexus Select Trust, which got listed last year after raising more than Rs 3000 crore through public issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PE firm Blackstone likely to own majority in Aster-Care merged entity

LVMH-backed L Catterton seeks Sebi approval for Rs 4,000 crore India fund

Blackstone Q2 results: Earnings rose 3% on private equity, credit gains

Blackstone Inc in advanced talks to acquire controlling stake in Haldiram's

Sattva Group to invest Rs 12-14K cr in next 3 yrs to build infra projects

Topics : Blackstone Blackstone Group foreign investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon