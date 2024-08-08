Blackstone to sell 330 mn units in Nexus Select Trust for nearly Rs 4500 cr

Global investment firm Blackstone plans to sell 33 crore units in its REIT firm 'Nexus Select Trust' for nearly Rs 4500 crore through a block deal on stock exchanges, according to sources.

Blackstone currently holds around 43 per cent stake in Nexus Select Trust, which is India's first real estate investment trust (REIT) backed by retail properties.

According to sources, Blackstone plans to sell 33 crore units in Nexus Select Trust at a floor price of Rs 135 apiece.

Block deal is likely to happen on Friday.

Blackstone intends to monetise its investment through this block deal.