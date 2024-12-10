Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Boeing restarts 737 MAX production a month after 7-week strike ended

Boeing restarts 737 MAX production a month after 7-week strike ended

Getting the 737 MAX production line moving again is essential to the heavily debt-burdened planemaker's recovery, and Boeing has about 4,200 orders for the jetliner from airlines

Boeing

Jefferies analysts expect Boeing will produce an average of 29 737 MAX planes per month in 2025. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Boeing restarted production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner last week, about a month after the end of a seven-week strike by 33,000 factory workers, according to three sources familiar with the matter. 
Getting the 737 MAX production line moving again is essential to the heavily debt-burdened planemaker's recovery, and Boeing has about 4,200 orders for the jetliner from airlines eager to meet growing global demand for air travel. 
Production resumed on Friday, said one of the sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with media. Boeing declined to comment. 
The production restart had not been previously reported. 
 
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Mike Whitaker, told Reuters on Thursday that Boeing had not yet resumed 737 MAX production but planned to do so later this month. 
The company's plans to increase 737 MAX production to a targeted56 airplanes a month have been stymied by a series of setbacks including two fatal crashes, the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems, production safety concerns and increased regulatory scrutiny, along with the recent strike. 

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Nippon Life in talks to buy US' Resolution Life in deal worth $8.2 bn

Amazon

Amazon to enter quick commerce race with 15-min delivery trial in Bengaluru

Lambda Test

Cloud-based testing platform LambdaTest gets $38 mn in Avataar-led funding

job cut, layoff, lay off, fired

YesMadam's 'fired for stress' stunt explodes, company faces backlash

Stanard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered

StanChart names ex-JPMorgan chief PD Singh as India, South Asia CEO nominee

The FAA capped production at 38 737 MAX planes per month in January after a door panel missing four key bolts flew off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 during a flight that month, exposing serious safety issues at Boeing. 
Whitaker last week declined to say when he thought the FAA would restore Boeing's ability to produce more than 38 planes per month, but said he would be surprised if it was less than multiple months before the company gets close to the 38 maximum. 
Jefferies analysts expect Boeing will produce an average of 29 737 MAX planes per month in 2025, they said in a note to clients on Sunday.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Boeing

Boeing likely to restart 737 MAX production a month after strike ended

Boeing

Boeing still not producing MAX planes after strike, says FAA administrator

Boeing

FAA will not require urgent 737 MAX engine action after bird strikes

Boeing

Boeing plans to raise $15 billion through shares, bonds amid strike woes

Boeing

Relatives of passengers who died in Boeing crashes to face firm in court

Topics : Boeing 737 MAX Boeing 737 Labour union strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon