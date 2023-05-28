close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bombay Burmah Corporation makes Rs 1,866 cr provisions on Go Air investment

The company owns 33% stake in GoAir Airlines Ltd, which operates "Go First" airline, while the rest is held by unlisted holding companies of the Wadia group

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The holding company of the Wadia group, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTCL), has fully provided for its exposure in the bankrupt GoAir Airlines, with a sum of Rs 1,865.66 crore for FY23. This provision in respect of its investments made in Go Airlines (GoAir) and
other related financial obligations (excluding share of loss in Go Air during the year).
The company owns 33 per cent stake in GoAir Airlines Ltd, which operates "Go First" airline, while the rest is held by unlisted holding companies of the Wadia group.
Or

Also Read

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp's Go First exposure falls to Rs 65 crore

Wadia Group company took $300 million loan from Deutsche Bank: Report

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Nusli Wadia-owned Go First to receive Rs 600 crore more by April end

Why merging Brand Vistara with Air India makes sense: Experts explains

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

JSW Steel eyes coking coal assets to beef up raw material security

Tesla's U-turn on India in search for new EV manufacturing destination

Housing.com sees 4-fold jump in monthly traffic from pre-Covid level: CEO

UK-based BenevolentAI to cut about 180 jobs as part of restructuring plan

Topics : Go Air Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation wadia group Investment

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

JSW Steel eyes coking coal assets to beef up raw material security

chart
3 min read

Tesla's U-turn on India in search for new EV manufacturing destination

Tesla, elon Musk
6 min read

Housing.com sees 4-fold jump in monthly traffic from pre-Covid level: CEO

Housing.com
4 min read

Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 doubles to Rs 14.73 cr due to higher income

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Most Popular

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang plans to enter Indian market

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
4 min read

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
4 min read

JSW Steel eyes coking coal assets to beef up raw material security

chart
3 min read

Karnataka Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 171.5%, dividend declared

Sekhar Rao, Managing Director & CEO (Interim) of Karnataka Bank
2 min read

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon