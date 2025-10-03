Friday, October 03, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / I-T dept imposes penalty of ₹23.07 crore on Adani Cement entity ACC

I-T dept imposes penalty of ₹23.07 crore on Adani Cement entity ACC

The company received these demands on October 1, 2025, and said that these penalties will have no impact on financial activity

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

As per its latest annual report, ACC's revenue from operations in FY25 was Rs 21,762 crore, along with a cement sales volume of 39 million tonnes (Photo: IndiaMART)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax (I-T) department has imposed two separate fines on ACC Ltd, totalling ₹23.07 crore, which will be contested by the Adani Group firm before the appellate authorities.

The I-T department has slapped a penalty of ₹14.22 crore allegedly "for furnishing of inaccurate particulars of income" for Assessment Year 2015-16.

The department has also levied a penalty amounting to ₹8.85 crore "for under-reporting of income" for Assessment Year 2018-19.

"The company will be contesting both orders by filing appeals before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) within the prescribed timelines and, in parallel, will seek a stay on the penalty demands raised under the respective orders," ACC said in regulator filings on Thursday.

 

The company received these two demands on October 1, 2025, and said that these penalties will have no impact on financial activity.

Also Read

Adani Group

Adani Group stocks trade weak; Adani Green, Power, Enterprises down upto 3%

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC Q1 results: PAT climbs 4.35% to ₹375 cr; revenue up 18% at ₹6,035 cr

Adani Group

Adani to bring all cement units under one roof; eyes 140 mt single entitypremium

adani power energy sector

Adani Power share price zoom 8% in trade on Tuesday, June 10; here's why

cement, cement sector

ACC Q4 profit dips 1.8% as rising costs offset strong sales growth

ACC is a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement, the Adani Cement entity, which owns over 50 per cent of the company. Both the I-T department demands are for the period before it became part of the Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group.

In September 2022, Adani Group acquired Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland's Holcim Group in a $6.4 billion deal.

The I-T department has levied a penalty under section 271(1)(c) for the Assessment Year 2015-16.

"For Financial Year 2014-15 relevant to Assessment Year 2015-16, the I-T department had disallowed certain expenses aggregating to Rs 49.25 crore and consequently alleged such adjustments as furnishing inaccurate particulars of income to the extent of such disallowances," the filing said.

Consequent to the same, the I-T Department has now imposed a penalty amounting to Rs 14.22 crore, i.e, 100 per cent of the tax effect of the aforesaid disallowances.

While in the second demand, the I-T department for the Assessment Year 2018-19 had "disallowed claim for expenditure amounting to Rs 12.79 crore and accordingly alleged under-reporting of income to that extent".

"Consequent to the said disallowance, the Income Tax Department has levied a penalty amounting to Rs 8.85 crore, i.e., 200 per cent of the tax effect of the aforesaid disallowances," it said.

As per its latest annual report, ACC's revenue from operations in FY25 was Rs 21,762 crore, along with a cement sales volume of 39 million tonnes.

Shares of ACC Ltd were trading at Rs 1,835.25 apiece on the BSE in the afternoon trade, up 0.33 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags orders worth ₹5,000-10,000 cr

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Are your conversations safe? Here's why Instagram ads seem too spot-on

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in '24 market

Capri Global Capital to raise ₹6,500 crore via bonds, loans in FY26

packaged drinking water, packaged water, water, drinking water

Reliance to launch Campa Sure water, teams with regional makers to cut cost

fact check, Technology

Black Box-Wind River deal to drive edge, cloud growth with ₹1,350 cr boost

Topics : Income tax ACC Cement Adani Adani Group I-T dept tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon