Sedemac targets global markets as ISG tech gains traction with Indian OEMs

Sedemac Mechatronics, a Pune-headquartered control electronics company, is in discussions with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in North America, Europe and select Asian markets to export its proprietary Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology. The firm has also been expanding adoption across leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturers in India, including TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto among others.

The ISG technology, which replaces the conventional starter motor and alternator with a single integrated electric machine, has already been deployed across 13-15 production models spanning two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India, according to Shashikanth Suryanarayanan, managing director (MD) of Sedemac Mechatronics.

“The technology IP belongs to us,” Suryanarayanan said in an interaction, adding that while TVS Motor was the first large-scale adopter, the same ISG platform is now being supplied to Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and a smaller OEM. “TVS was certainly our anchor customer. Whenever you carry a new technology, you need somebody to first believe in big-volume deployment,” he said.

Sedemac’s ISG uses a sensorless motor control architecture, eliminating the need for rotor position sensors. “It is a 100-year-old problem. In fact, we have solved it first time globally,” Suryanarayanan said, noting that the same core motor-control technology is now being extended to EV motor controllers and power tools, opening up international market opportunities.

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), its revenue from operations rose from ~423 crore in fiscal 2023 (FY23) to ~658 crore in FY25. Profit after tax jumped from ~8.6 crore to ~47 crore over the same period. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), revenue stood at ~771 crore and profit at ~71.5 crore, reflecting margin expansion and scale benefits.

While TVS Motor currently accounts for about 75 per cent of Sedemac’s turnover, Suryanarayanan argued that the concentration represents mutual dependence rather than unilateral risk. “The customer concentration has come about on their decision to adopt en masse a fresh technology from us. Because it is a proprietary, first-in-the-world product, there is mutual dependence,” he said.

Sedemac is also preparing for capacity expansion, including a new facility in Chakan and land acquisition discussions in Hosur, as disclosed in the RHP.

The company’s initial public offering, which is entirely an offer for sale, opens on March 4, 2026, with a price band of ~1,287-~1,352 per share, according to the IPO press release. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital and Axis Capital acting as book-running lead managers.