Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Brookfield-backed India Infra InvIT to raise Rs 6,452 crore via debentures

The infrastructure investment trust is in the process of issuing NCDs, and the proceeds will be used entirely to refinance debt maturing at the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) level

Brookfield

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brookfield Asset Management-backed India Infrastructure Trust (India Infra InvIT) is to raise Rs 6,452 crore via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to refinance debt taken to acquire the East-West gas pipeline from Reliance Industries Holdings.

The infrastructure investment trust is in the process of issuing NCDs, and the proceeds will be used entirely to refinance debt maturing at the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) level. As such, at a consolidated level, debt shall remain unchanged.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India Infra InvIT owns the entire stake in Pipeline Infrastructure Limited (PIL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV). It took over the East West Pipeline (EWP - a 1,480-kilometre cross-country pipeline) from Reliance Industries Holdings Private Limited on a going concern basis in 2019.

Rating agency CRISIL has assigned an “AAA” rating for the proposed NCDs. The financial risk profile remains robust, with debt-to-value within 70 per cent, and a comfortable debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The rating factors in the presence of a cashflow waterfall mechanism being maintained at the SPV as well as InvIT level.

Under the proposed fundraising and repayment plan, NCDs are likely to have maturity in the third, fourth, and fifth year, which exposes the company to moderate refinancing risk. However, a 10-year tenure for the underlying assets, extending beyond the repayment tenure, should help comfortably refinance the debt. India Infra is expected to prudently refinance the maturing debt and maintain its healthy debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) over the medium term, the rating agency said.

EWP is the sole pipeline connecting the gas-producing eastern coast to the western coast of India. It also connects key industrial clusters and is connected to GAIL’s trunk and other pipelines.

PIL had entered into a pipeline usage agreement (PUA) with Reliance Industries Limited for a certain capacity of the pipeline for 20 years. The arrangement will ensure steady cash flow to PIL in case actual revenue is lower, either on account of lower gas volume or tariff.

Its revenues rose to Rs 2,707 crore in financial year 2023 from Rs 2,603 crore in the previous financial year. Cash flow generation has improved over the nine months through financial year 2024 on account of increased production from the KG-D6 fields.

Also Read

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

360 ONE Prime aims to raise Rs 1,000 cr through non-convertible debentures

Vivriti Capital to raise Rs 500 cr via non-convertible debentures on Aug 18

Arka Fincap aims to raise Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures

Sebi likely to allow non-convertible debentures with lower face value

Taiwan's Foxconn sees 'slightly better' 2024, warns on AI chip shortage

SIAC rejects Sony's emergency petition against Zee Entertainment

Ikea looks at investment in India after fulfilling Rs 10,500-cr promise

BoM records highest growth in deposit mobilisation among PSU banks in Q3

NTT DATA to hire 6,000 people in India by year-end to fuel growth plans

Topics : Brookfield Brookfield india Brookfield Asset Management non-convertible debentures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon