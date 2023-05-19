BSE, NSE remove NDTV. Adani Group firm from ASM framework from Monday

Leading bourses BSE and NSE on Friday said that NDTV, an Adani Group company, will move out of the ASM framework from May 22.

On March 17, both the bourses moved NDTV from the second to the first stage of the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

The stock is to be excluded from the ASM framework effective May 22, according to two separate circulars available on the BSE and NSE websites.

Last week, both the exchanges had given an exit to three Adani Group stocks -- Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy -- from the ASM framework.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report levelled allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani group, however, the conglomerate has repeatedly denied all allegations.

