Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Burman Family buys 7.5% stake in Religare Enterprises for Rs 534 cr

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 217.95 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 533.97 crore

stocks, india inc, stock option, markets, trading, investment, stake, psu, disinvestment, selling, employees, workers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Burman Family on Wednesday acquired a 7.5 per cent stake in diversified financial services group Religare Enterprises for Rs 534 crore through open market transactions.
Following the stake purchase, shares of Religare Enterprises zoomed 6 per cent to close at Rs 233.35 apiece on the BSE.
The three entities -- Puran Associates, Vic Enterprises and M B Finmart -- of the Burman Family acquired the shares of Religare Enterprises.
According to the block deal data available with BSE, Puran Associates, Vic Enterprises and M B Finmart purchased a total of 2.45 crore shares, amounting to a 7.5 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises.
The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 217.95 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 533.97 crore.
Meanwhile, these shares were offloaded by Singapore-based entity Investment Opportunities V Pte in three tranches at the same price.

Also Read

Sebi issues demand notices to 11 entities in Religare Enterprises case

Global trends, foreign funds movement to guide equities this week

Religare Enterprises to enter ARC business, float QIP in early FY24

Religare Enterprises reports net profit at Rs 20 cr in March quarter

I want to contribute Rs 5.11 cr for inmates' welfare: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

CCI allows Apax Partners to acquire 30% stake in IBS Software Pte

Parminder Chopra takes over as first full-time women PFC Chairman, MD

Wockhardt shareholders reject resolution on related party transaction

Alibaba's Antfin transfers 10.3% stake to Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Wipro launches GenAI centre of excellence in collaboration with IIT Delhi

Puran Associates is owned by Anand Burman and Minnie Burman, while V C Burman owns Vic Enterprises. M B Finmart is owned by Mohit Burman.
The Burman Family, which owns a controlling stake in Dabur and Eveready Industries, already owns a 14 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises through various entities at the end of the June quarter.
Last week, Religare Enterprises reported a narrowing of standalone net loss to Rs 6 crore for the June quarter. The company posted a loss of Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total revenues increased to Rs 8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Religare Enterprises Stake sale

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon