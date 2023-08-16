Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Wipro launches GenAI centre of excellence in collaboration with IIT Delhi

Serving as a hub for research and development, the CoE will unite Wipro researchers with IIT Delhi's faculty members and graduate students, focusing on real-world problems on a large scale

Wipro

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT giant Wipro has inaugurated a new centre of excellence (CoE) focused on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. This partnership aligns with Wipro's pledge to invest $1 billion in propelling AI-led innovation, forming part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem.

Situated within the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Delhi, the Wipro CoE on GenAI will bolster foundational and applied research, cultivate talent, and advance the field's state of the art.

"We are thrilled to partner with IIT Delhi to spur accelerated innovation in some of the most promising emerging areas of technology," expressed Subha Tatavarti, chief technology officer at Wipro. "This collaboration will not only elevate our research and development capabilities in burgeoning fields such as GenAI but will also link us with a talent pool that can assist us in crafting advanced solutions to tackle current and future business challenges."

Serving as a hub for research and development, the CoE will unite Wipro researchers with IIT Delhi's faculty members and graduate students, focusing on real-world problems on a large scale. Teams at the Wipro CoE will collaborate to develop pioneering solutions utilising AI, machine learning, and related technologies.

IT services companies are placing significant bets on GenAI, as numerous large digital transformation deals are being propelled by this emerging technology. Wipro has also recently launched an 8-week accelerator programme targeting GenAI startups across India and Silicon Valley in the United States.

Ajay Chander, head of Research & Development at Wipro, said, "Collaborating with the eminent and multidisciplinary faculty at IIT Delhi and its research partner ecosystem will aid us in realising our vision of 'engineered prosperity' more swiftly."

Also Read

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Wipro Q1FY24 result analysis: How brokerages have interpreted the numbers

Wipro to invest $1 bn in AI over 3 years, launches new platform for tech

BFSI, tech clients spending more on cost-optimisation deals: Wipro chairman

Wipro's Q1 revenue may slip up to 2.3% QoQ; flat margins likely: Analysts

Shobha Gangwal sells 3% in InterGlobe Aviation stake, mops up Rs 2,802 cr

DynamoFL raises $15.1 mn to scale compliance-focused GenAI solutions

Vodafone Idea expects payment liabilities to ease from Q3, says CEO Moondra

Voda Idea to pay Rs 1,680 cr auction instalment with delay of 30 days

JSW Investments divests 1.27% in JSW Energy for Rs 717 cr via open market


Professor Mausam, who heads the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi, remarked that students would obtain valuable insights into industry-relevant issues today. He believes the partnership will result in a "win-win" situation for all parties involved, substantially contributing to India's progress in new technological domains.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Wipro IIT Delhi

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon