Monday, March 17, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Religare Enterprises seeks governance review, funding from Burman family

Religare Enterprises seeks governance review, funding from Burman family

The Burman family, who founded and control consumer goods conglomerate Dabur India, acquired control of the financial services provider in February after a 17-month takeover battle

Religare Enterprises, Religare

Religare Enterprises, Religare

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Religare Enterprises on Monday said its board is seeking a governance review of the company and its units, and has also approached the billionaire Burman family for funding support after they took control of the company last month.

The Burman family, who founded and control consumer goods conglomerate Dabur India, acquired control of the financial services provider in February after a 17-month takeover battle.

The objective is to review past operating practices, suggest improvements and to identify any potential instances of misconduct by certain current and/or former employees of Religare and its units, the company said in an exchange filing. 

 

Religare also said it observed a "cash-flow gap" over the next few months and has decided to approach the Burmans for immediate funding support to sustain the operations of the company.

The company did not specify details regarding the extent of the funding.

Previously, Religare, under former executive chairperson Rashmi Saluja, had sought to prevent the Burmans from raising their stake in the company. Saluja was ousted from the board in February as her reappointment did not go through. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport operator sues govt for allowing flights from defence airbase

power demand energy sector electricity

Tata Power-DDL partners with FSR Global to advance smart grid innovation

Volkswagen

Moody's downgrades Volkswagen on sector headwinds, competition in China

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric shares drop 7.2% to record low after insolvency petition

Welspun corporate office building is pictured in Mumbai

Welspun Corp secures new orders worth Rs 2,400 crore in US market

Topics : Religare Enterprises

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon