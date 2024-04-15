Business Standard
Byju Raveendran to take over firm's daily ops after CEO Mohan's resignation

This new phase will also see Byju Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach in spearheading the daily operations of the company," the company said

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Founder of the edtech company Think and Learn, which owns the Byju's brand, Byju Raveendran will handle the firm's day-to-day operations following the resignation of CEO Arjun Mohan, the company said on Monday.
Following the move, the company has announced a major rejig of the business that will consolidate its business into three focused divisions -The Learning App, Online classes and Tuition centres, and Test-prep.
"The changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise led by outgoing BYJU'S India CEO Arjun Mohan.
 
This new phase will also see Byju Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach in spearheading the daily operations of the company," the company said.
Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, lending his deep edTech expertise to the company and its founders during this transformation phase.
Over the past four years, Raveendran had focused primarily on strategic aspects such as raising capital and driving global expansion.
"With this new organisational structure and with the return of Byju Raveendran as the operational leader, BYJU'S is now well-positioned to begin its next chapter of innovation-led growth by launching at scale its new suite of AI-first products that have already received an overwhelmingly positive feedback in the pilot phase," the statement said.
Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's EdTech Online education

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

