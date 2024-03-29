Sensex (    %)
                             
Byju's EGM: Shareholders don't object to raising authorised share capital

According to the sources, none of the miffed investors, who proposed to oust Byju's founder and family from the management seat, took part in the meeting

Byju's

Byju's held the EGM (extra-ordinary general meeting) to increase authorised share capital of the company to complete the process for raising USD 200 million through rights issue | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shareholders of edtech major Think and Learn, owner of Byju's brand, raised no objection to the resolution to increase authorised share capital of the company in the extra-ordinary general meeting held on Friday, company sources said.
According to the sources, none of the miffed investors, who proposed to oust Byju's founder and family from the management seat, took part in the meeting.
"Meeting started at 10 am with approximately 20 investors representatives in attendance along with Think & Learn management. The requisite quorum required for EGM was there. Few questions regarding the postal ballot were asked and answered by the chairman and CS. Resolutions were called out. No objections raised," sources said.
Byju's held the EGM (extra-ordinary general meeting) to increase authorised share capital of the company to complete the process for raising USD 200 million through rights issue.
A group of four investors -- Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV -- along with support from other shareholders, including Tiger and Owl Ventures, have approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Byju's EGM.
The six investors jointly hold 32 per cent stake in the company.
"Meeting ended at 10:30 AM. Further details on the voting and culmination of Rights Issue will be shared later post scrutinizer's report. Contrary to media reports, none of the miffed investors attended the EGM personally to raise any of their concerns," a Byju's source said.
A source from the investor side contested the claim and said that the authorised representatives of all investors attended the EGM.
"Nobody boycotted it. People can vote either at EGM or postal so we will not know the result until after 6 April," the source said.
The option to vote on the Byju's resolution through postal ballot will close on April 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Byju's EdTech Shareholders

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

