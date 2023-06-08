Byju's lenders, their advisers weigh options after missed interest payment

By Reshmi Basu and Rachel Butt

Holders of Byju’s $1.2 billion term loan and their advisers are weighing options including negotiating with the company for an amendment, litigating or attempting to seize collateral after the company missed an interest payment on the debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.



The company and lenders’ advisers Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Kirkland & Ellis didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal US business hours. The group mulled options on a call held late Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The company earlier reached out to a broad group of lenders and scheduled a call on Monday to discuss a loan amendment proposal, Bloomberg previously reported.



Advisers asked the lender group this week to extend a cooperation agreement set to expire next month by an additional six months, the people said. Such a pact binds the lenders to act together in negotiations. The Indian education-technology company and its lenders are mired in a fight over the term loan after the firm breached terms of its debt agreement. On Monday, it elected to skip an interest payment on the loan and filed a lawsuit in New York alleging a group of investors manufactured a fake debt crisis to extort money from the firm.

