close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Byju's lenders, their advisers weigh options after missed interest payment

The edtech company and its lenders are mired in a fight over the term loan after the firm breached terms of its debt agreement

Bloomberg
Byju’s

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Reshmi Basu and Rachel Butt

Holders of Byju’s $1.2 billion term loan and their advisers are weighing options including negotiating with the company for an amendment, litigating or attempting to seize collateral after the company missed an interest payment on the debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The group mulled options on a call held late Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The company earlier reached out to a broad group of lenders and scheduled a call on Monday to discuss a loan amendment proposal, Bloomberg previously reported.
The company and lenders’ advisers Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Kirkland & Ellis didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal US business hours.

The Indian education-technology company and its lenders are mired in a fight over the term loan after the firm breached terms of its debt agreement. On Monday, it elected to skip an interest payment on the loan and filed a lawsuit in New York alleging a group of investors manufactured a fake debt crisis to extort money from the firm. 
Advisers asked the lender group this week to extend a cooperation agreement set to expire next month by an additional six months, the people said. Such a pact binds the lenders to act together in negotiations. 

Also Read

Byju's accuses lenders of manufacturing fake debt crisis to extort money

Byju's schedules call for lenders to discuss loan amendment proposal

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 mn prepayment

Edtech giant Byju's 'skips' interest payment on $1.2-billion loan

Byju's schedules call for lenders to discuss loan amendment proposal

Airbus deliveries shoot up in May, Go First orders fall by 16 units

Hero MotoCorp to drive in mid, budget-range EVs in FY25: CEO Gupta

Global investors in race for student housing company Good Host Spaces

Tata Motors looking to increase localisation of electric vehicles to 85%


Byju’s had been trying to strike a deal with creditors to restructure the loan after the pandemic-era online tutoring boom tapered off, crimping its finances. But negotiations fell apart when creditors demanded an accelerated repayment.
The company’s loan is now quoted at around 64.5 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
Topics : EdTech Byju's Loan repayment

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon