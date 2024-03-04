Cadila Pharma launches quadrivalent influenza vaccine 'Cadiflu Tetra'

Sensex (    %)
                        
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, on Monday announced the launch of a new influenza vaccine called Cadiflu Tetra.

This quadrivalent influenza vaccine, approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for use in both adults and children, targets four strains of the influenza virus subtypes A and B, responsible for seasonal epidemics, offering broader protection against the seasonal flu.
Cadiflu Tetra is developed employing nano-sized particles. The vaccine mimics the external structure of the virus without containing intact genetic material. The vaccine carries hemagglutinin (HA), neuraminidase (NA), and matrix 1 (M1) proteins from the respective strains aggregated together in a single formulation. The Vaccine-Like Particle (VLP) technology ensures that the vaccine replicates the external structure of the viruses without containing any live genetic substance.

Speaking on this, Rajiv I. Modi, chairman and managing director of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, stated, "Our commitment to advancing healthcare has led us to develop the Cadiflu Tetra Vaccine. Influenza is a global concern, and our goal is to provide a robust solution that not only protects the vulnerable population but also contributes to the overall strengthening of public health defence against influenza outbreaks.”

The Cadiflu Tetra Vaccine aims to reduce the incidence of influenza illness, mitigate the severity of the disease in affected individuals, and decrease the transmission of the infection to others. Influenza, commonly known as seasonal flu, is a highly contagious acute respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. These incidents can occur globally at any time of the year, often involving multiple waves lasting for extended periods.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

