Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CAG and CBDT sign MoU to enhance operational effectiveness

CAG and CBDT sign MoU to enhance operational effectiveness

The CAG emphasised that the signing of the MoU will significantly enhance professional cooperation and capacity-building efforts

CAG, CBDT

The CAG expressed confidence that this formalised partnership will promote transparency. Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) here on Tuesday. The MoU was signed by Ravi Agrawal, Chairman, CBDT, and AM Bajaj, Dy CAG (Commercial & CRA), in the presence of CAG K Sanjay Murthy.

Both organisations will collaborate to promote academic, training, and research interaction/cooperation in capacity development and research activities in areas of mutual interest.

The CAG emphasised that the signing of the MoU will significantly enhance professional cooperation and capacity-building efforts, particularly in data-driven technology, between the two Departments. This MoU will serve as a strategic framework to bridge the skills gap between the two institutions and foster mutual growth.

 

This partnership will focus on a range of initiatives, including training workshops, joint seminars, sharing audit insights based on advanced data analytics, and the use of innovative methods, such as remote audits, in GST audits and other areas/sectors, Murthy stated.

The CAG stated that since the goals of both institutions are aligned, the office of the C & AG can support the CBDT in strengthening the systems identified by the latter, as C & AG officials are being effectively trained in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Also Read

money, financial, cash, rupee

States' salary, pension, interest expenses rise 2.5 times since FY14: CAG

CAG

CAG to launch portal in November to make entire audit process tech driven

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka debt jumps to ₹63,000 cr in FY24; CAG blames guarantee schemes

CAG

Bihar failed to submit utilisation reports for ₹70,000 cr projects: CAG

BSNL

CAG loss estimate on BSNL-RJIL deal misread, correction done: MoS Telecom

The CAG expressed confidence that this formalised partnership will promote transparency, enhance operational effectiveness, and drive regulatory changes based on audit insights, thereby contributing positively to the overall financial and governance ecosystem.

Additionally, the CAG noted that the collaboration would support mutual development in skills and knowledge, particularly in adapting to changes such as the new simplified IT Act.

Murthy emphasised the importance of equipping revenue audit officials with up-to-date training from the CBDT on the rules and regulations in view of the new IT regime 2025. He also offered to share audit expertise for strengthening procurement procedures and internal control.

Ravi Agrawal, Chairman, CBDT, stated that the constant dialogue and training infrastructure available in the Audit Department will further enhance tax administration and help improve the learning curve of tax officials in the Income Tax Department.

He also shared details of the transition from the IT Act 1961 to the new IT regime 2025. He stated that there is a shift in approach from the earlier intrusive to a prudent and non-intrusive approach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gautam Adani, Adani

Hindenburg report was an attack on Indian enterprise, says Gautam Adani

Adani, Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani pledges stronger governance following Sebi clean chit

cashfree payments

Cashfree Payments integrates Apple Pay to support int'l transactions

EXIM Bank

EXIM Bank boosts credit to exporters hit by tariffs, eyes Africa expansion

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Xbattery raises $2.3 mn seed funding led by Bipin Patel Family Office

Topics : cag CBDT CAG audit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon