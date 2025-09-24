Gautam Adani pledges stronger governance following Sebi clean chit

Billionaire Gautam Adani has pledged to tighten governance standards across his infrastructure-to-energy conglomerate, seeking to reassure investors after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dismissed allegations of fraud and stock manipulation brought by short-seller Hindenburg Research nearly three years ago.
In a letter to shareholders on Wednesday, Adani described Sebi’s verdict as a “resounding and unequivocal” validation of the group’s conduct. “This moment is more than a regulatory clearance, it is a powerful validation of the transparency, governance and purpose with which your company has always operated. And the truest evidence of our resilience lies not in words, but in performance over this period,” he wrote.
The Adani Group, spanning ports, power, airports, cement and renewable energy, has sought to restore confidence since Hindenburg’s January 2023 report sent its shares tumbling and erased over $150 billion in market value. The conglomerate stabilised its position through equity infusions from global investors such as GQG, refinancing, and debt prepayments. Its market valuation, however, has yet to regain pre-crisis levels. Hindenburg shut operations earlier this year, shortly before Sebi issued it a show-cause notice for market manipulation.
Adani said the group would treat the regulator’s ruling as an inflection point. “My promise to you is that we will further strengthen governance standards that inspire confidence across markets and regulators,” he said. The chairman also pledged to accelerate innovation, sustainability initiatives, and investment in infrastructure critical to India’s growth.
Despite the turbulence, the group reported robust operating results. Portfolio EBITDA surged 57 per cent in two years to ₹89,806 crore ($10.8 billion) in FY25, while the gross block of assets expanded by nearly ₹2 trillion to ₹6.09 trillion. Landmark projects commissioned in the past two years include India’s first container transshipment port at Vizhinjam, the world’s largest renewable power project at Khavda, and a major copper smelter and metallurgical complex.
“However, even as the storm raged, I remained acutely aware of the anxiety it created for our investors, lenders, suppliers and partners. It was your trust that steadied us, your patience that sustained us and your belief that emboldened us. For this extraordinary support, I am profoundly grateful,” Adani said.
The group has positioned itself as a key player in India’s energy transition and infrastructure modernisation, with plans to invest $100 billion in the next five years. “Let this moment not merely restore confidence. Let it reaffirm what your company stands for — resilience in adversity, integrity in action and an unyielding commitment to building a brighter future for India and the world,” he added.