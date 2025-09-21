Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / States' salary, pension, interest expenses rise 2.5 times since FY14: CAG

States' salary, pension, interest expenses rise 2.5 times since FY14: CAG

Salaries, pensions, and interest payments on public debt and liabilities are treated as 'committed expenditure'

money, financial, cash, rupee

A large share of the revenue expenditure is either committed or tied up.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The committed expenditure on salaries, pensions, and interest payments increased by 2.49 times to Rs 15,63,649 crore in fiscal 2022-23 across all states from Rs 6,26,849 crore in 2013-14, said a CAG report on state finances.

A large share of the revenue expenditure is either committed or tied up.

Salaries, pensions, and interest payments on public debt and liabilities are treated as 'committed expenditure'.

During the 10-year period from 2013-14 to 2022-23, revenue expenditure by the states constituted 80-87 per cent of the total expenditure and as percentage of combined GSDP, it was about 13-15 per cent. In FY 2022-23, revenue expenditure was 84.73 per cent of total expenditure and 13.85 per cent of combined GSDP, said the publication on State Finances 2022-23, the first of its kind by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

 

In FY 2022-23, out of the total revenue expenditure of Rs 35,95,736 crore, the committed expenditure was Rs 15,63,649 crore; Rs 3,09,625 crore on subsidies and Rs 11,26,486 crore on grants-in aid.

Also Read

money, salary, income

India Inc to offer avg salary hike of 6.2-11.3% across industries: Report

Wipro

Wipro yet to decide on salary hikes, cites weak demand environment

yoga

WII threatens of pay freeze for Yoga Day absence, then retracts order

Vaibhav Taneja

Meet Tesla's Indian-origin CFO who earns more than Satya Nadella, Pichai

information technology, it industry, Developing skills, skills gaps

India Inc's combined salary and wage growth slows amid muted demandpremium

These three components totalling Rs 29,99,760 crore together constituted more than 83 per cent of total revenue expenditure, according to the report which provides an overview of finances of 28 states for the financial year 2022-23, together with fiscal data and analysis relating to the ten-year period from FY 2013-14.

According the report, committed expenditure on salaries, pensions and interest payment was Rs 6,26,849 crore in FY 2013-14 for all the states, which went up to Rs 15,63,649 crore in FY 2022-23.

Expenditure on subsidy, which was Rs 96,479 crore in 2013-14 for all the states went up to Rs 3,09,625 crore for the states in 2022-23.

"Over the period 2013-14 to 2022-23, revenue expenditure increased by 2.66 times, committed expenditure increased by 2.49 times, and subsidy increased by 3.21 times," it said.

Salaries constituted the largest component, followed by pensionary expenditure and interest payment. This was the case in 2022-23 for 19 states.

In nine states, however, interest payment was higher than pensionary expenditure (Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal), indicating relatively higher debt servicing requirements, it said.

However, during the previous nine-year period from FY 2013-14 to 2021-22, the interest payment was the second largest component of the committed expenditure after salaries.

The report also revealed 17 states targeted revenue surplus, five states targeted revenue deficit and six targeted zero revenue deficit in fiscal 2022-23.

Out of 17 states that targeted revenue surplus, 5 states -- Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Rajasthan -- ended up in revenue deficit in 2022-23, and only 12 achieved the target of revenue surplus.

Five states targeted revenue deficits -- 3.30 per cent in case of Andhra Pradesh, 0.98 per cent Haryana, 0.78 per cent Karnataka, 1.42 per cent Maharashtra and 1.99 per cent Punjab.

Out of these, Karnataka turned to revenue surplus, Maharashtra remained within the target of 1.42 per cent of GSDP and remaining three states breached the revenue deficit targets.

Of the 12 states that were in revenue deficit in 2022-23, only nine -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal -- received Finance Commission revenue deficit grants in 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

exporters, trade, tariff

India, Oman set to ink CEPA trade pact soon as talks conclude: Oman's Envoy

Cars

Navaratri bonanza for buyers as car, bike makers roll out price cuts

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

GST rate cut kicks in from Monday, goods, services to become cheaper

television tv

TV prices drop ₹2,500-85,000 on lower GST, makers eye robust festive sales

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal to visit US on Monday to push for early trade deal talks

Topics : salary Pensions Corruption in India cag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Ind vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4H-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon