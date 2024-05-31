Medtronic appoints Mandeep Singh Kumar as Vice President of India business

India Medtronic, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, announced the appointment of Mandeep Singh Kumar as the new vice president and managing director of the company, effective May 2024. He replaces Michael Blackwell, who has returned to the United States to pursue new opportunities.

In his new role, Kumar will be responsible for overseeing sales, marketing, and commercial operations for Medtronic's business in India. Kumar brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical technology sectors. His expertise includes strategy development, execution, commercial excellence, and team building. Prior to joining Medtronic, Kumar served as country leader with Intuitive India, where he focused on expanding patient access, building an ecosystem for robotic-assisted surgery, and implementing customer robotic programmes.

Feng Dong, vice president of Asia region-led markets at Medtronic, commented on the appointment, highlighting Kumar's leadership skills and understanding of the Indian healthcare landscape. Dong expressed confidence that Kumar's strategic approach would aid in localising innovations, forming partnerships, and impacting healthcare delivery in India.

Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for joining Medtronic, stating, “It gives me immense pleasure to commence a new journey with Medtronic, a company that is globally renowned for transforming healthcare. Medtronic's unwavering commitment to alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending lives resonates deeply with me, and I am elated to join the team in keeping the mission alive in India. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, and I am looking forward to collaborating with our talented teams, engaging with our customers and partners, and driving greater milestones in India's healthcare sector.”