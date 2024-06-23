Canara Bank's official X account 'compromised', investigation underway

Public sector lender Canara Bank’s official X (formerly Twitter) account was compromised on Sunday morning.
A Bengaluru-based bank spokesperson said, “X has gained control of the page and is conducting Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).”
The bank advised users not to post anything on its X page. The bank page has 0.25 million followers. The compromised page showed advertisements from a cryptocurrency company.
The bank in a statement said, “All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank's X handle at the earliest.” It added that it will inform immediately when the handle is restored and under Canara Bank's control.
A bank official said it has informed the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) about the incident. X will hand over control of the page to the bank only after completing SOPs.