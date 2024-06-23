Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank of Baroda aims to double tech team headcount to 3,000 by end of FY26

"In the next two years, we will double the number of people in our IT team," Chand said after the announcement of its March quarter earnings

Bank of Baroda

In FY24, the bank had a budget of Rs 743 crore on technology and the IT spend stood at Rs 453 crore, as per management commentary.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of Baroda is aiming to double its in-house technology team headcount to 3,000 in the next two years, a top official has said.
The new additions to the current team strength of 1,500 employees will be done both through the regular hiring processes and lateral hires of specialist talent, Debadatta Chand, its managing director and chief executive officer told PTI recently.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"In the next two years, we will double the number of people in our IT team," Chand said after the announcement of its March quarter earnings.
Recently, the Reserve Bank of India has taken stringent action on banks for shortfalls in technology architecture which impacted the ability to execute transactions.
Apart from the 1,500 in-house workers, there are also contractual employees engaged by the bank in the IT function, Chand said.
The bank is wanting to hire contemporary talent as part of the efforts to significantly up its strength of IT professionals, he said.
The lateral talent will be across any grade, depending on the requirement and a candidate's experience, he said.
He also said that a generative artificial intelligence-based platform will soon be going live for customers wherein a slew of services could be availed in an interactive way.
Chand said that the bank has been spending aggressively on the technology front, including around Rs 2,000 crore investments on infrastructure alone, and will up the spends as the area comes under increased focus going ahead.
In FY24, the bank had a budget of Rs 743 crore on technology and the IT spend stood at Rs 453 crore, as per management commentary.
The bank is targeting to open 60 new branches during the fiscal year 2024-25.
In FY25, the bank will be targeting a credit growth of 12-14 per cent, backing it up with a deposit growth of 10-12 per cent and aspires to keep the NIMs at 3.15 per cent, Chand said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bank of Baroda Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon